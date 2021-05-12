Ferrari reveals limited Edition 812 Competizione, 812 Competizione A

12 May 2021 15:52 IST

Ferrari has revealed the much-awaited 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A, the limited-edition versions of the 812 Superfast and the 812 GTS, respectively. Ferrari says that it will be making 999 units of the 812 Competizione and 599 units of the Competizione A, with all units already sold out.

For the Competizione (coupe), the rear window has been replaced with an aluminium structure that acts as a vortex generator and gives it a fastback-styled look. The Competizione A meanwhile gets a set of flying buttresses, with an inbuilt spoiler that adds downforce. Continuing to the rear, both get a massive new diffuser and vents to cool the brakes, along with a repositioned rectangular exhaust.

Both cars are powered by a 6.5-litre, V12 engine that makes a monstrous 830hp — up 30hp from the standard car, making them the most powerful series production road-going V12 Ferraris ever made. The naturally aspirated engine gets a 9,500rpm redline owing to updates in the valve timing mechanism, new titanium connecting rods, new carbon pins inside the pistons and a camshaft which reduces friction. It also features a lighter crankshaft and a new intake that adapts to maximise the strength of the explosion in the combustion chamber. The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox has also been recalibrated to offer 5 percent faster shifts.

The supercars also get a new high performance exhaust that not only allows the engine to breathe better but also sound better than the standard Superfast and GTS models. Other updates include the new generation of Ferrari’s side-slip control and rear-wheel steering, which offer even more control to the driver.