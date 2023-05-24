Ferrari 296 GTS launched

May 24, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Ferrari launches 296 GTS drop top, the second model in the Ferrari 296 line-up, for ₹6.24 crore (ex-showroom). The 296 GTS is essentially the convertible iteration of the 296 GTB, Ferrari’s mid-engined hybrid supercar.

Similar to previous Ferrari drop tops, the styling and performance differences between the Ferrari 296 GTB and the 296 GTS convertible are minimal, barring subtle design tweaks to accommodate the opening roof. The 296 GTS comes with a retractable hard top similar to the more expensive Ferrari SF90 Spider. The top is stowed in a bay inside the engine compartment behind the seats.

In order to accommodate the hard top, the Ferrari 296 GTS gets re-sculptured buttresses and a more prominent step between the roof and the ‘aero bridge’ that spans the width of the car. There is also a new window at the bottom of the engine cover, and the rear screen is adjustable to ensure cabin comfort at high speeds with the roof down. It also gets an active rear spoiler stowed in the tail, which increases downforce at speed. The Ferrari 296 GTS’ roof takes just 14 seconds to open or close at speeds of up to 45kph, splitting into two sections that fold over the front of the engine.

The 296 GTS gets the same powertrain as the 296 GTB — 664hp, 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with a rear-mounted 166hp electric motor that takes the total output to 830hp and 740Nm. This propels the 296 GTS from 0-100kph at a claimed 2.9 seconds. It tops out at over 330kph — figures that match the hardtop GTB, despite the convertible’s dry weight being 70kg more than the coupe, at 1,540kg.

Ferrari is currently focusing on delivering the 296 GTB, while the drop top 296 GTS is expected to reach customers in India in the coming months.

