Watch out for these EVs set to grace Indian roads in 2021

19 January 2021 18:20 IST

These soon-to-arrive EVs are bound to be conversation starters for their looks as well as their performance

There are a host of electric cars and SUVs expected to launch in India this year. We take a look at the EVs that are set to reach our shores soon.

PORSCHE TAYCAN

Porsche’s first crack at an all-electric four-door sportscar, the Taycan, is the first car to use an 800-volt electrical system, enabling charging at 350kW, which can provide 100km of range in a mere five minutes, and rapid-charging from 5 percent to 80 percent in roughly 20 minutes. Its two electric motors produce a combined 625hp and 850Nm in the Turbo, resulting in a 0-100kph time of 3.2sec. In range-topping Turbo S form, the Taycan’s motors make a colossal 761hp and 1,050Nm with an overboost function, which helps it go from 0-100kph in just 2.8sec. It is set to be offered in our market in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S forms.

Advertising

Advertising

CLAIMED RANGE: 383-463km

AUDI E-TRON

First previewed in India back in 2019, the e-tron is set to be the first all-electric Audi in India. The electric SUV uses a 95kWh battery pack and two electric motors, which can produce a combined 408hp, giving it the ability to clock a 0-100kph time of 5.7sec.

CLAIMED RANGE: 440km

JAGUAR I-PACE

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace was set to make its India entry in 2020, but will now arrive in 2021. Headline figures for the I-Pace include a 90kWh lithium-ion battery, a dual-motor setup producing a combined 400hp and a claimed range of up to 470km on the WLTP cycle. It will be offered in three trim levels – S, SE and HSE – and the list of equipment will include four-zone climate control, an ionising air purifier with PM2.5 filtration, a digital rear-view mirror and adaptive air suspension. Buyers will get a complimentary five-year service package and roadside assistance, in addition to the standard eight-year/1,60,000km battery warranty.

CLAIMED RANGE: 470km

VOLVO XC40 RECHARGE

The first all-electric model from Volvo, the XC40 Recharge features a 78kWh battery, two 204hp electric motors – one for each axle – producing a combined 408hp and 660Nm of torque. 0-100kph takes a claimed 4.9sec, and Volvo says the Recharge has a range of over 400km on the WLTP cycle. Apart from mild styling tweaks on the outside, it also features a new infotainment system powered by Google’s Android operating system, which comes with Volvo On Call connected car tech and can receive over-the-air updates. Volvo has previously revealed that it’s keen on assembling the electric XC40 in India, which could result in a relatively competitive price.

CLAIMED RANGE: 400km

MAHINDRA eXUV300

The all-electric version of the XUV300, the eXUV300 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in concept form. The production version will drop the concept’s show car wheels and funky headlights, but will retain the sealed grille and bright accents to highlight its EV credentials. The eXUV300 is expected to be offered initially with a 350V powertrain, with a more powerful 380V variant expected to arrive at a later stage. Mahindra is also set to offer two battery pack options – a smaller, more affordable battery (with a range of 200km) that will help Mahindra price the eXUV300 close to the Nexon EV, while a long-range version – with a bigger battery providing range of up to 375km – could be positioned as an alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

CLAIMED RANGE: 200-375km

TESLA MODEL 3

Renowned EV brand Tesla is set to finally begin its India innings in 2021 following years of speculation. The first model to arrive is expected to be the brand’s entry level Model 3 – pre-orders for which were opened for Indian buyers back in 2016. Internationally, the Model 3 can be had with either a single or dual motor set-up with a WLTP range of up to 580km on a single charge depending on the selected variant. The Model 3 is expected to arrive as a CBU import with Tesla looking at establishing its direct sales model from international markets in India as well.

CLAIMED RANGE: 430-580km