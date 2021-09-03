Driver’s ease

03 September 2021 15:01 IST

What is your view on the Skoda Octavia and VW T-Roc? Which one is more fun to drive? I drive solo with minimal family usage and occasional highway runs.

Ayyappadas, Cochin

Both are good driver’s cars. We are impressed with the way the T-Roc handles Indian roads and the 1.5 TSI engine is a real jewel. However, if money is not your main consideration, then we suggest you look at the new Octavia, which offers a more enjoyable driving experience, thanks to its stronger 2.0 TSI motor. Also, being a sedan, it handles itself better than the T-Roc and has more features as well. It is not a big jump over the earlier Octavia, in terms of the fun factor, but then the last-generation Octavia was a fantastic car to start with.

I plan to buy the Alcazar, but am confused between the petrol and diesel versions. My driving would mostly be on highways and hills.

Karthikeyan, Chennai

The petrol Alcazar is more powerful than the diesel, and hence, the overall performance is better, especially with a full load. The 1.5 diesel feels a little underpowered with lots of people on board. However, it is still the one we would recommend because it is more practical on the highway and at high altitudes, due to the mid-range torque and fuel efficiency the diesel offers.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in