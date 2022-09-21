BMW to reveal track-focused M2 soon

BMW is gearing up to introduce its second-generation M2. The new model is expected to be badged either M2 CS or CSL (the latter name has just been revived on the limited-run M4 CSL).

The upcoming M2 will follow the G87 M2 as a more potent, track-focused version of Munich’s baby performance car. It will be positioned similar to the previous-generation top-rung M2 CS, which was the most hardcore version of the F87 M2 and a firmed-up variant of the celebrated M2 Competition which was also sold in India.

This new car will come with a more aggressive, lower front end complete with a splitter, plus an integrated rollover bar and a rear spoiler.

The track-focused variant is expected to get an uprated version of BMW’s turbocharged six-cylinder S58 engine that makes 473hp, matching the current M4. This would give it a 29hp advantage over the standard M2, which itself will produce 444hp from the S58 powerplant — the same output as the F87 M2 CS. Power will be sent to the rear wheels through BMW’s paddleshift eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The car will be the same size as the standard M2, which is around 50mm bigger than the previous generation. This is due to the Cluster Architecture platform that the G87 M2 shares with other BMW models, including the 8 Series coupe and the X7 SUV.

The new M2 CS is also expected to weigh less than the standard M2. By way of comparison, the last-generation M2 CS weighed 25kg less than the standard M2 (1,575kg) it was based on. Weight for the new M2 has not been disclosed yet, but it is expected to be heavier than the F87 M2 due to the new underpinnings. However, it is not as heavy as the current M4 coupe, which weighs 1,725kg.

While there is no news of the new M2 coming to India just yet, we expect BMW to introduce the model in limited numbers just like other M cars in the Indian market.