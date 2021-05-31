BMW Group India extends warranty, service package validity

31 May 2021 16:50 IST

BMW Group India has extended the validity of warranty and service packages for all BMW and Mini customers in India. The German luxury automaker follows the likes of Skoda, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota, who have already offered extensions to provide relief to customers amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

The company says customers whose warranty and service packages were due to expire between March 31 and June 29, will now be valid till June 30, 2021. Furthermore, the BMW Group is undertaking intensive sanitisation of its workshops, showrooms and vehicles for customers’ safety.

BMW and Mini dealerships have also enabled a safe test-drive experience for customers, where they will sanitise all vehicles before and after the test drives. For further safety, they will keep disinfectant wipes and hand sanitisers in all test drive cars and use the air conditioning with fresh air intake mode on.

Speaking about the initiative, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said, “We have undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and Mini vehicles during this unprecedented time. With a network of dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong processes, we will make consistent efforts in ensuring complete peace of mind, both on and off the road.”