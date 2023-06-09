BMW brings the M2 to India

June 09, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

BMW launches the second-gen M2 in India with prices starting from ₹98 lakh, ex-showroom. The two-door sports coupe is offered in a single variant with an automatic gearbox as standard, but a manual gearbox is part of an extensive options list. The new BMW M2 is being brought to India via the CBU route and will be offered in limited numbers.

There is also a buzz that some pre-specced units of the M2 have already arrived in the country and are available for delivery.

Powering the second-gen BMW M2 is a 3.0-litre straight six — also used by the M3 and M4 — making 460hp and 550Nm and powering the rear wheels via an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. BMW claims the new M2 can complete the 0-100kph run in just 4.1sec (with the automatic gearbox) and it is said to have a limited top speed of 250kph. It also gets adaptive M suspension as standard.

Standard equipment on the India-spec BMW M2 includes the Comfort access system, powered seats with memory function, M seat belts, adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, a Harman Kardon sound system, BMW connected package, wireless charging, M Shadowline trim with extended contents and staggered, silver finish M light 19-inch alloy wheels in the front and 20-inch at the rear.

The M2 will be available in five exterior paint shade options —Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Toronto Red and Zandvoort Blue. On the inside, customers will be able to choose from either Black or Cognac shades, while BMW M Sport seats will be standard with the aluminium highlights on the dashboard.

Aside from this, buyers have a huge catalogue of options to choose from to spec the M2 as per their choice. This includes a manual gearbox for an additional ₹1 lakh, a carbon-fibre roof, carbon-fibre bucket seats, jet-black alloy wheels, an M driver’s package and more.

Based on the 2 Series coupe sold internationally, the new BMW M2 gets an aggressive body kit, which includes a stylish and functional rear spoiler, a low-slung GT-style rear diffuser, quad exhaust tips and a unique front end with frameless horizontal kidney grilles and wide-set headlights.

On the inside, the new BMW M2 gets a curved display for the 14.9-inch infotainment and 12.3-inch instrumentation with M-specific graphics. As far as dimensions go, the new M2 is 219mm shorter than the M4 — at 4,575mm bumper to bumper — but 114mm longer than the previous-generation M2. The new BMW M2 rivals the Porsche 718 Cayman in India.

