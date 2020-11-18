Big Biking Commune launches initiative to help mechanics, garages

18 November 2020 20:41 IST

The Big Biking Commune, an aggregator platform in the motorcycling community in India and Southeast Asia, has launched the My Mechanic, My Friend initiative to help mechanics and garages. The campaign is supported by the All-India Two-Wheeler Mechanic Federation, the Maharashtra Two-Wheeler and Mechanic Federation, and the Tamil Nadu Two-Wheeler Welfare Association which represent over 48,000 mechanics.

“As one of the largest aggregator platforms in the motorcycle community, we want bikers to go on more rides which will boost the businesses of workshops and garages. Mechanics have always had our back, and now it is time we show them our support. During the pandemic, motorcycles are the safest way to travel,” says Arun Kumar, chief convener, Big Biking Commune

As part of the campaign, bikers can register, nominate a mechanic, go on a ride and share a picture on social media, which will encourage more bikers to support their mechanics. To register, visit mymechanicmyfriend.com, or call 7337657740.

