Audi launches new e-tron, e-tron Sportback in India

23 July 2021 17:50 IST

Audi has launched its first electric SUVs, the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India. Prices start at ₹ 99.99 lakh for the e-tron 50 Quattro and go up to ₹ 1.16 crore for the e-tron 55 Quattro. The e-tron Sportback meanwhile is priced at ₹ 1.18 crore and only available in the 55 Quattro spec.

On the styling front, Audi has given the e-tron a more traditional SUV design. The e-tron is also well proportioned and does not deviate too far from the traditional Audi SUV profile, like that of a Q5 or Q7.

The e-tron Sportback shares much of its styling with the regular model up front, but when viewed from the side, its unique SUV-coupe aesthetic becomes more apparent, with its tapering roofline that ends in a notchback design. At the rear, both the models get a full-width light bar connecting the LED tail-lamps. The 20-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheels are also standard for both models, and they come wrapped in high-profile tyres to aid the overall ride.

The interiors of the e-tron feature a dual-touchscreen setup of a central touchscreen infotainment display with a smaller touch display for climate control and other functions placed lower down.

The Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster is also on offer. Additionally, the e-tron 55 gets matrix LED headlights, progressive steering, adaptive air suspension, 4-zone climate control system, cruise control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery as standard.

The 55 Quattro trim is offered with a technology pack that adds a 705W, 30-colour ambient lighting, air purifier, and 360 degree cameras, over and above the features available in the 50 Quattro trim.

Audi also offers a number of optional extras on the electric SUVs, including soft-close doors, head-up display, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit Plus, adaptive wipers and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

The e-tron 50 Quattro gets electric motors on both axels that produce a combination of 313hp and 540Nm, which allows it to complete the 0-100kph sprint in a claimed 6.8sec. This configuration comes with a 71kW battery and has a range of 264-379 km (WLTP combined).

The more powerful 55 Quattro also has a dual-motor layout and develops 408hp and 664Nm. The 55 Quattro configuration also features a larger 95kWh battery pack, with a claimed WLTP range of between 359-484 km.

Audi offers the e-tron and e-tron Sportback with a standard 11kW AC charger with customers in 2021 also receiving a complementary wallbox charger. Additionally, the carmaker is also setting up 50kW DC fast chargers at select dealerships across the country where customers can avail of complementary charging through 2021.

(Prices ex-showroom, India)