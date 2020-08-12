Answering your vehicle-related queries

12 August 2020 16:36 IST

To buy a Tiago or not

Abhishek Ballaney: I currently own a Maruti Suzuki Celerio but am looking to buy a Tata Tiago. Please let me know if this is a sound decision?

The Tata Tiago is a good replacement for your Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Some interior parts in the Tiago are of better quality, it has more features, and the sound system is one of the best in its segment. Do keep in mind that its engine performance and efficiency won’t be as good as the Maruti’s, but that aside, the Tiago is a very likeable package.

Looking to upgrade

Kamatchi Mayilvahanan: I currently own a 2004 Hyundai Santro and am looking to upgrade to a premium hatchback or compact SUV. I want a car that is safe, reliable and low on maintenance. I have a budget of ₹15 lakh and drive roughly 20km a week, though I am keen to take the new car on long drives. The car will primarily be used by me and my parents. Please advise.

Advertising

Advertising

With a budget of ₹15 lakh, you could consider the 1.5-litre petrol variants of the Kia Seltos or even the Hyundai Creta. If you want something a bit more compact yet premium, the Mahindra XUV300 petrol might just convince you. It is safe, offers decent performance, is adequately spacious and it will easily fit into your budget. Alternatively, you could consider the Tata Nexon.