Answering your vehicle-related queries

16 June 2020 17:27 IST

Kia Sonet launch

Abhishek, Nellore: May I know when the Kia Sonet will launch? Should I wait for it or buy the Tata Nexon? My budget is around ₹15 lakh (on road) and my previous car was a Ford EcoSport.

We have been told by Kia that the Sonet is due for launch in August or September this year, if the lockdown lifts. By all accounts, the Sonet will one of the best compact SUVs in the segment and is worth waiting for. It may not be as sporty to drive as the EcoSport but will be far more contemporary.

Buy the car

Vineeth Kumar, Bengaluru: I want to exchange my 2007 Maruti Suzuki Alto for a BS-VI Tata Tiago. The dealer said the colour I selected is available in their stockyard. Should I take that car, which is 3-4 months old, or wait for a fresh unit?

Advertising

Advertising

Don’t worry! For a car to lie unused for 3-4 months is no problem. Unsold stocks of some models have been in stockyards for even longer! There are systems and processes to store a car safely and spruce it up before delivery.