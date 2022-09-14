2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R launched

Kawasaki has launched the 2023 ZX-10R superbike in the Indian market at ₹15.99 lakh, making it ₹85,000 dearer than the outgoing model whilst remaining mechanically identical.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are no noteworthy differences between the 2023 model and the outgoing one apart from the former getting two new paint options — the traditional Kawasaki Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White.

The bike is powered by the 998cc, inline-four liquid-cooled engine making 203hp and 114.9Nm. Additionally, it also gets fully adjustable Showa front forks and a monoshock at the rear. In terms of braking, the ZX-10R gets dual 330mm discs at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

A full suite of electronic rider aids are also on offer, including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and four riding modes — Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. Additionally, riders can also pair their smartphones to the 4.3-inch TFT display via the Rideology app, which enables you to get notification alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation.