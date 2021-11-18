2022 Volkswagen T-Roc unveiled

18 November 2021 14:17 IST

The Volkswagen T-Roc facelift has been revealed, four years after the crossover first joined the brand’s (European) line-up.

The new-look front end is a key styling change for the first-generation T-Roc. It features reworked headlights with new LED graphics, a revised grille and a light band running on both sides of a larger Volkswagen logo, with a redesigned bumper. At the rear, there are lightly revised tail-lights with new LED graphics, as well as an altered rear bumper. The face-lifted T-Roc also comes with redesigned alloy wheels.

Central to its revised interior is a new soft-touch slush-moulded dashboard. Replacing the hard plastic unit currently used by the Volkswagen crossover, it houses a new 8.0-inch digital instrument display and a new, 9.2-inch free-standing touchscreen. There is also a new multifunction steering wheel from the Golf, reworked fabric door trims and revised switchgear, including digital controls for the air conditioning on the centre console.

The engine line-up for standard versions of the face-lifted T-Roc mirrors that of the international model, with three turbocharged TSI petrol units and two turbocharged TDI diesels, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox.

As before, a performance-based R model tops the new T-Roc line-up. It receives its own individual styling cues. Included is a uniquely styled front bumper, with black highlights, and vertically stacked daytime-running lights, mirroring the look of the latest Golf R.

There is no official word yet from Volkswagen India on whether the 2022 model will be introduced in the Indian market.