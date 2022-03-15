2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk makes for a smooth drive

March 15, 2022 11:17 IST

With good design, power, speed and great tyre traction, the vehicle seems apt for both on and off roading

The Compass Trailhawk is not really new to India. In 2019, Jeep launched this off-road focused version here but when it released the 2021 Compass, it withheld the Trailhawk version and instead offered only the regular trims. Now, a year on, the updated Compass gets the Trailhawk version with all the expected off-road bits and a few small tweaks. What is it like?

On the outside, the Trailhawk’s black bonnet decal gets a striking, neat-looking red stripe with the ‘Trailhawk’ lettering cut within; the alloy wheels are a different pattern and the bumper gets a slightly different styling, though, as before, it is cut sharper for a better angle of approach.

Also, like before, the higher riding suspension, full underbody protection and red rear tow hook are all present; and just like the previous Trailhawk, the front tow hook has been deleted due to pedestrian safety norms. The red Trailhawk badge continues to sit on the tailgate, while the Trail Rated 4X4 emblem adorns the fenders.

Unlike the 18-inch rims on the facelifted Compass, the Trailhawk gets smaller 17-inchers, which offer better cushioning and rim protection off-road thanks to taller sidewalls. Curiously, the tyres are marked HT (Highway Terrain), but Jeep says these Falken tyres are better suited for off-road duty.

Inside, the new Trailhawk benefits from the updated Compass’ big interior revamp, thus, getting the new dashboard, free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen, steering wheel and highly customisable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that, thankfully, also includes a neat twin-dial display option.

Based on the top spec ‘S’ trim, the Trailhawk also gets goodies like a 360-degree camera, that is useful spotting ground off-road, a large, panoramic sunroof and powered and ventilated front seats with memory function for the driver’s side. Also, like the regular Compass, space is not class leading and boot space is just about sufficient.

Differentiating itself from its siblings, the Trailhawk gets red stitching on the seats, dash and steering, with ‘Trailhawk’ embroidered into the seats. What sets it apart, however, is the Rock mode in the selectable drive modes. Interestingly, while the pre-facelifted car had a separate Sand and Mud mode, the updated car — and thus new Trailhawk — has these combined.

Driving the Trailhawk off-road is quite a breeze and the Auto mode works well — even locking the rear differential automatically when required. You can also use the modes manually should you want specific control over terrain. Snow mode starts the car in higher gears and is extremely gentle with the power, Sand and Mud limits wheel spin to prevent you from digging yourself in with too much wheel spin, while Rock mode allows for a bit more spin to help you gain a footing on hard ground.

The modes work well, and the Compass clambers over pretty much whatever you throw at it; traction is good from the tyres and power delivery is nice and linear, enabling good throttle modulation. What makes a difference and sets the Trailhawk apart are the better off-road angles — 30deg for approach, 24deg for ramp breakover and 34deg for departure. Jeep has not released angles for the new updated Compass, but the pre-facelifted car had a 16.8deg approach, 22.9deg ramp break over and 31.7deg departure angle.

Another handy bit off-road is the 20:1 crawl ratio. Interestingly, while others house the low ratio gear in the transfer case – thus multiplying the torque coming out of the gearbox – the Compass’ low ratio is built inside the gearbox itself and is, in fact, the first gear in the box. Thus, for normal driving, the Compass starts in what is the second ratio and gears 2 to 9 are used for regular driving on the road, first being used for difficult conditions and when 4low is selected. The benefit with this system is that it creates a more efficient power flow.

Impressively, with the Compass’ off-road prowess are its on-road manners. At low speeds, there is a noticeable body shake and the ride is stiff, but it never crashes through potholes and, as you go faster, the ride just gets better and better. High speed poise and stability, even over less than perfect road surfaces, is truly impressive and confidence-inspiring. Steering feel is impressive and there is a good heft to the wheel at high speeds. At parking speeds though, while the effort is acceptable, those who prefer a super light wheel will be disappointed.

The 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine is refined, and paired to the 9-speed autobox, it delivers a smooth drive experience. However, it is not peppy and punchy and the gearbox is quite slow to respond, even in manual mode. This does not mean it is underpowered — power on tap is sufficient to get you up to speed — but its smooth and linear nature is best suited to steady paced driving. Compared to the regular car, the Trailhawk also feels less sprightly, no doubt the heavier weight being a factor, which also shows in its claimed fuel efficiency of 14.9kpl, lower than the 15.3kpl of the 4X4 ‘S’ trim car.

So, which Compass should you buy? Should you buy one in the first place? If space is a big priority, look elsewhere, but if you are looking for a tough, well-equipped SUV that is a pleasure to drive both on and off-road, then the Compass should be high on your list. And then, if you genuinely want to venture off-road and keep going where the Compass stops, look towards the Trailhawk.