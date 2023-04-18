ADVERTISEMENT

Kanchipuram gets India Post’s Permanent Pictorial Cancellation on World Heritage Day

April 18, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

On World Heritage Day today, India Post releases the first Permanent Pictorial Cancellation for the town, featuring the annaparavai, a recurring motif in Kanjivarams

Akila Kannadasan
India Post’s Permanent Pictorial Cancellation for Kanchipuram | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On April 18, 2023, several deltiologists (people who collect postcards) from across the country arrived at a small town near Chennai. Kanchipuram, famed for its master silk weavers and home to several heritage structures, is all set to get its first Permanent Pictorial Cancellation. Issued by India Post, a cancellation is a postmark from a stamp available at the head post office, that bears a design that defines the city in some way. Pulicat, for instance, has one with the historic lighthouse, while Nagore’s features the Syed Shahul Hameed Dargah. Today, on World Heritage Day, the Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai Circle, in association with Postcrossing Society of India, under the aegis of India Post, released a Pictorial Cancellation for Kanchipuram at the Kailasanathar temple.

According to P Venkatesan, the founding treasurer of Postcrossing Society of India, a group of deltiologists that prints and popularises postcards on India’s varied heritage, the cancellation will feature the annaparavai, a recurring motif in Kanjivarams. “We proposed this design that is found on a sculpture at the Ekambareswarar temple in Kanchipuram,” says Venkatesan, adding that this is in keeping with their efforts to get the town listed in UNESCO World Heritage Sites. “Collectors will bring self-addressed envelopes or postcards to the post office there to get it stamped with the cancellation. They deem it a pride to get this on the day of release,“ he says.

From the postcard series on Kanchipuram, sketched by artist Muralidharan Alagar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Postcrossing Society of India was founded by Hosur-based Colonel Akhil Kumar, and uses postcards for educational purposes. “We hold events in collaboration with India Post, and take postcards to educational institutions,“ explains Venkatesan, adding: “The idea is to encourage students to write postcards. This means they have to work on a tiny 4X6 space, for which they have to think a lot.“ Akhil, who owns over 40,000 postcards, adds that they have printed postcards on handmade toys of India, our national leaders, among others.

From the postcard series on Kanchipuram, sketched by artist Muralidharan Alagar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The event will also feature a philatelic exhibition of postcards featuring UNESCO World Heritage Sites, inside the temple premises. “We are also set to release a set of 12 postcards themed on Kanchipuram,” explains Venkatesan. “These will feature seven heritage sites in the region, such as the Kailasanathar temple, Mamandur cave temples, and Vaikunta Perumal temple,” he adds. Apart from these, the postcards will feature “intangible heritage” from the region, namely the doll makers, weavers, and kattaikoothu performers.

From the postcard series on Kanchipuram, sketched by artist Muralidharan Alagar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

These have been illustrated by contemporary artist Muralidharan Alagar, the founder of Chennai Weekend Artists, a group of artists who sketch on location in and around the city.

The postcards are available on postcardsville.com.

