Sofa, so good

28 January 2022 18:07 IST

Which one is the best for you and your family? Here are ways to find out

A sofa is going to last you for long, long time. So even if you buy one for a temporary fix, it will keep moving from one room to another but not get discarded so easily. So give it a good thought before going sofa-shopping.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Advertising

Advertising

But how do you know which sofa works best for you and your family? They all look great and they all look like they will serve the purpose well. But that’s where you need to open your eyes and pay attention because there is more than meets the eye (think spring, frame, cushions). We have a list of types of sofa that best suit your lifestyle.

Regular redecorator

If the itch to change and then change some more is your trademark, then a sofa with slipcovers is a good idea. That’s because you can change the slipcovers often since changing a sofa every month is not a viable option.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

TV-watching couple/family

So you and your family are couch potatoes? Fair enough. If the sofa is the preferred sanctuary then we suggest a super comfortable sofa where you can sink in to, tuck your feet in, place the bowl of chips in your lap and go on a movie marathon. A deep-seat sofa with foldable armrests would work best for this.

Happy-to-play host

If you are the one whose place is the hotspot for parties that may stretch into early dawn or if you are the one hosting family and friends from outside, a sleeper sofa is the right pick for you. Make sure it is sturdy and of deeper shades. After all, the sofa will live to see many a wine being spilt!

Small-space occupant

If you live in a smaller space it will be unreasonable to buy a sofa that extends from wall to wall. Demi-sofas and loveseats are always a good option. You can also go for wrought iron sofas as they have bare minimum frame and occupy less space. They also look elegant and stylish depending on the piece you have picked up.

For the temporary bachelor

Single but may soon tie the knot? Since you need something to sit on until the wedding bells ring, we suggest you go for a cheaper sofa that won’t hurt if you have to discard it later. You could go for a cane sofa set since that can be used in other rooms if not the main living room. Now that you have a sofa, may we suggest a few quick ways to jazz it up?

Toss a throw: Throws add casual chic and look perfect tossed carelessly over the back of a sofa. Opt for a mohair one if you’re seeking warmth or a fur piece to add a touch of Hollywood glam.

Dump the pillows: Almost every other sofa is topped by an assortment of pillows. Stand out from the crowd by placing just one simple cushion – a longish one – on the sofa. Stylish!

Bring in a blanket: What could be better than a warm plaid blanket draped over the side of the sofa? It adds a punch of colour and is just what you need to wrap around yourself on a cold night.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Try a shawl: If the blankie seems a tad too much for Indian winters, why not get out your soft cashmere or pashmina shawl for the sofa? It adds a stylish touch without ODing on the wintry feel.

Change the cushion covers: This one’s a no-brainer but we suggest you keep your throw pillows as they are and spend a couple of hours in the afternoon working on the covers – a satin bow here, some sequins there, a lick of fabric paint somewhere. Voila!

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Replace the seat covers: If the sofa seems a bit off colour, why not add a quirky touch by getting the roadside tailor to stitch some slip covers for the seat cushions? Opt for patterns if the sofa is plain; look for solids if the sofa has patterned upholstery.

Explore interesting accessories: Placing planters, a lamp and other souvenirs by the side of the sofa ensures that there’s plenty of visual interest around your seating arrangement.