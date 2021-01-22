Home decor: January essentials

22 January 2021 17:35 IST

There’s poufs inspired by Murano glass and tigers on plates. Need we say more?

A new year calls for new things — even if it is just some tableware or a cosy chair. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! So grab the excuse and browse five options that will brighten up your day (or night).

Neon Attic

Accent Chair & Poufs

Advertising

Advertising

If you are looking for comfy seating, you are spoilt for choice. The Ara Accent Chair is “sculpted for comfort”, according to the Chennai design studio, with its dual prints offering a vibrant contrast for gloomy January evenings. The poufs, inspired by Venice’s colourful Murano glass, will lift up any corner, and you can use it as an extra seat or an ottoman. ₹54,161 and ₹28,359 respectively, on studioneonattic.com

Kairos

Sunderban Plates

Earn your stripes with this gorgeous set of eight dinner plates featuring the king of the Sunderbans. Handmade by Kolkata-based design outfit, Studio 13, the tableware is one of the new offerings on Kairos, the Chennai-based home décor brand started by Nikita Kapoor and Pavitra Sagar — the duo behind the pop-up store, Funky Fish. ₹6,800, on kairoshome.in

Mohh

Flutter Planters

Bring home some green and do your bit for the environment. Made from eco boards — a material created from multi layer, single use plastics such as tetra paks — these planters look like a cross between marble and speckled concrete. 100% recyclable and water proof, they are available in different sizes. ₹5,099 to ₹7,999, on mohh.com

Yak Carpet

Leher

The Delhi carpet brand recently launched its Oceanic collection to help bring the soothing effect of water bodies into your home. This transitional carpet — “a mix of modern and traditional, handknotted in fine New Zealand wool” — is inspired by the ocean, the river and the brook flowing in unison. ₹1,70,000 (8x10 ft), on yakcarpet.in

Ellementry

Mahogany Natural Soy Candle

The next best option to a flickering wood fire on cold winter evenings are these natural soy candles. With a woodsy, earthy smell, they come with four wicks each (which extend their lives). The burnt umber glass and wooden lid add to the hygge effect. ₹2,650, on ellementry.com