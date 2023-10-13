Here is the trend forecast from the India Jewellery Show in Mumbai

October 13, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

At the India Jewellery Show, an exclusive gold and diamond jewellery exhibition recently held in Mumbai, nearly 33 brands showcased fine and precious ornaments to nearly 3,500 people over a period of two days. We took notes from the best to decode bijouterie trends that will define the flavour of festive fashion this season. Here’s the jewellery forecast for the year end.

A raw deal

Bhavin Jakhia, founder of Om Jewellers, says, “This festive season, customers are particularly inclined towards uncut diamond jewellery. This shift has been observed in the past year. They like wearing contemporary uncut on rose gold accompanied with enamelling techniques.” Uncut diamonds are cheaper per carat, compared to cut.

Polki is a popular form of uncut and unpolished diamond, which was most recently sported by actor Athiya Shetty and digital creator Alanna Panday on their wedding. The diamonds are retained in their original, rugged form, and carefully crafted as per the structure of the stone, making each piece one-of-a-kind.

According to Param Shah, the director of operations at Virchand Govanji Jewellers, “Polki jewellery and workmanship-focussed designs have been taking over. Polki jewellery is generally set in 18K gold.

The magic of jadau

In Jadau, uncut gemstones are embedded into a frame of 22-24 carat gold without the use of external adhesives. It is end-to-end handwork. Rememer Kiara Advani’s much talked jadau set that she sported at her wedding?

Beyond diamonds

For a night out, precious and semi-precious, coloured stones are your best bet. Pranav Jhaveri, co-founder and CEO of the India Jewellery Show, says, “We do so many shows around the country, hence we are quite aware of the running trends. Globally, coloured gemstones are being sought after in the past year. Maximum jewellery today has a coloured component, whether it’s polki or cut diamonds. Coloured stones have been a part of Indian culture for generations. The royal families were the trendsetters for that, and the trend persists.”

