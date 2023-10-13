October 13, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

Navratri is that time of the year when the dancer in many of us is let loose. The colourful chaniya choli and dandiyas are made ready for non-stop dance and fun. Piyush Bajaj, the most sought-after DJ for danidya gatherings in Hyderabad, explains how a dandiya gathering proceeds: “Navratri is all about song and dance with a method. Only some music tracks work. A typical dandiya night follows a norm. We begin with traditional Gujarati garbha and proceed to dandiya. This goes on to build the perfect mood for the ‘Bollywood and commercial disco dandiya’. Keeping in mind the mood and clothes, Navratri gatherings do not see filmy hooksteps.“

Piyush shares a list of popular songs for Navratri

‘Dholida’ from Loveyatri

‘Rangila maaro dholna’ by Shubha Mudgal

‘Vithal Vithal Vithala’ by Falguni Pathak

‘Dholi taro dhol baaje’ from Hum dil se chuke sanam

‘Nagada sang dhol baaje’ from Ram Leela

‘Sanedo Sanedo lal Sanedo’ from Made in China

‘Shubhaarambh’ from Kai Po che’

‘Paree Hoon Main’ by Suneeta Rao

‘Dakla’ by Bandish Projekt

‘Kamariya’ by Mitron

‘Chogada Tara’ from Loveyatri

‘Udi udi’ from Raaes

