Mental health on your sleeve

09 October 2021 01:11 IST

Beanies, hoodies, T-shirts and more, with supportive tag lines. Our picks to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2021

Be it suicide prevention or de-stigmatising issues of the mind, a look at fashion brands in India promoting ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’, the 2021 theme for World Mental Health Day (October 10).

Exhale Label, Mumbai

The ‘clothing brand with a conscience’, known for collections based on real people and their mental health struggles, is leading with a T-shirt collection for men set to launch this month. “There aren’t a lot of men who open up about their struggles. This year, we’ve based our new launch, titled ‘Share the Load’, on the stories of five men and their struggles with depression and other issues. We hope it inspires others to talk about their mental health concerns,” says founder Palak Shah. Soon, Shah will also launch an eight-piece collection for kids given how “the mental health of children has taken a toll due to the pandemic”. ₹1,000 onwards on exhalelabel.com

From Redwolf’s collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Redwolf, Mumbai

Featuring curated artworks from artists across the globe, check out the independent clothing and merchandise label’s T-shirts this month. Don’t miss their collaboration with mental health start-up, Now&Me — a collection of cotton tees themed on kindness and positivity. ₹599 on redwolf.in

Madhappy, Los Angeles, USA

Launched in 2017 with the idea of prioritising mental health as much as physical fitness, the brand’s September launch is a collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios. Featuring hoodies, shorts, caps, and more, it “takes inspiration from Pixar‘s accomplishment, to create emotional connections through their storytelling” and encourages people to “collaborate, be creative, express yourself”. Sale proceeds go to The Jed Foundation (JED), a non-profit working in the suicide prevention space for teenagers and young adults. Approximately ₹11,000 onwards on madhappy.com

Beanies at ‘Own Your Stigma’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Own Your Stigma, Ontario, Canada

Founded with the aim to remove the negativity, shame and guilt that society associates with mental issues, the apparel brand’s latest Fall/Winter collection comprises beanies with taglines such as ‘End the Stigma’, ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’, and ‘Be Kind to your Mind’. ₹2,250 on ownyourstigma.com

Awareness Ally, Tampa, USA

Author Celia Kyle’s themed jewellery brand has a slew of new launches: an ‘I am Enough’ ring, a semicolon charmed bracelet, and a ‘Never Give Up’ heart charm, among others. Approximately ₹1,000 onwards on awarenessally.com