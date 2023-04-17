  • Challenge your ideas and take them apart. Be the editor of your own work.
  •  The smartest people are the ones who know what they don’t know. So, find mentors and work with the right people.  
  •  Be intellectually curious. Take in feedback but make your own decisions.
  •  Be a good listener. You never learn anything with your mouth open.
  • Thicken your skin. There will always be naysayers.
  • A business will have new issues and problems every day. It’s important to have grace even under pressure.