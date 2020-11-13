Saturation point: colour trends for Diwali

(Left to right) Ekaya x Misho, Tribe Amrapali’s silver charm bracelet and Nicole Kidman in The Undoing

13 November 2020 13:47 IST

Adding colour to upcycling and metallics trends in these standalones

Sometimes all it takes is one item to provide colour during the festivities. Top tenets during the pandemic-reset — sustainability, upcycling, traditional craft — come together in Ekaya X Misho. The collaboration uses recycled sterling silver, tapping into Gujarat’s silversmithing traditions, as well as fabric leftovers from Ekaya’s Banarasi brocades. Palak Shah, CEO and founder, Ekaya, says, “It was about celebrating the versatility of timeless textiles and doing every inch — rather literally — due justice.” The lightweight line starts at ₹5,500 on ekaya.in and mishodesigns.com.

Tribe Amrapali’s Ghungroo silver charms bangle comes with enamel work and rawa detailing. Priced at ₹19,000, it is currently sold out on the site, but can be made to order. Details: tribeamrapali.com.

Nicole Kidman’s wardrobe in HBO’s The Undoing has been the topic of much discussion, especially her metallic Givenchy gown in episode one. Although the $6,643 (approx ₹3.88 lakh) gown seems to be sold out, there’s something similar from the brand on Bergdorf Goodman (at $9,900/ ₹7.46 lakh). Or substitute with Marchesa Notte’s cold-shoulder gown on Neiman Marcus (at ₹72,034).

