A clash of colours with a hint of nostalgia

An outfit from the collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 03, 2022 13:38 IST

Designer Arya Giri | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Arya Giri’s new slow fashion collection is minimalist yet funky

‘Kaboodle’. There is a certain sense of joy in saying that word. Arya Giri experienced the same while designing her new capsule collection called Kaboodle. It is inspired by the books of Dr. Seuss and the fantastical language used in them, says Arya, who launched her slow fashion label By Arya in October last year. Prolific in her creations, this is the designer’s third collection. It features eight styles: two unisex bomber jackets, three different shirts for men, two for women and a shirt dress in organic mul, poplin and satin, all dyed organically. Unabashed hues of orange, yellow, lilac, and lime green feature prominently along with black and white. Kantha embroidery is the star of this collection and finds pride of place in all the garments, be it in the form of eyes, an abstract pattern or a make believe pocket.

“A huge crux of this brand is craftsmanship. We explore hand embroidery through kantha. Our karigars attended three months of training to understand how to go about this technique,” she explains, adding that the brand is committed to slow fashion. “Slow fashion pushes my imagination,” states Arya, who likes to have some form of Indian element in everything she wears. It could be oxidised jewellery with a Western ensemble or an organza blouse paired with pants... The entire process of coming up with this capsule also evoked a sense of nostalgia for Arya. She says her minimalist trait took seed when, as a child, she noticed her grandfather would wear 15 shirts through a year. The versatility of a shirt came through as he styled them differently, some with smart shoes and a few with a veshti. “Naturally I tend to be on the minimalist side. I care more about cuts, construction and detail when I approach fashion,” says Arya. Kaboodle straddles a space that infuses the best of both worlds. It is minimalist yet funky.

The collection is available at Evoluzione, and online on Curato and her website byarya.in. The price range starts at ₹3, 000.

