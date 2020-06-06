EnglishCoach offers online public speaking course for high schoolers

06 June 2020 13:05 IST

The two-week online programme aims to help students speak English with clarity and confidence

Bengaluru

EnglishCoach, a learning development company, is offering a public speaking programme -- Speak Up Studio -- for students from class 9 to 12.

EnglishCoach specialises in business communication skills training for organisations. It has designed communication programs for Deutsche Bank of India, Airtel, Tata Steel, Pfizer, Aurobindo Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, Infor India, Carl Zeiss, Amnesty International, Greenpeace India among others. This is the first time it’s reaching out to students.

Advertising

Advertising

What will the students learn that they haven’t already at school?

Madhulika Gautama, chief operating officer of EnglishCoach, answers: “Of course, all schools are teaching English. But they usually don’t teach how to give opinions, how to organise thoughts, how to make good presentations, how to communicate in a formal and informal setting. These are some of the things that students can learn from this program.”

The two week program will also include a 15-minute online assessment of spoken English proficiency by the University of Cambridge, UK. The students will also receive an English proficiency report from the university.

The programme costs ₹3,000. You can register for the course here. For more information, email info@englishcoachservices.com or call +91 97394 79569 on or before June 8.