Kashmir from 39 angles

06 November 2021 16:56 IST

Reimagining The Valley, the photography exhibition by Chennai-based lawyer and photographer captures the mood in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and life during pandemic

When Sithara Sarangan went on a week-long trek to the Lower Himalayas in September, she returned not only with life-changing experiences of Kashmir, but also with a mission.

The 28-year-old Chennai-based lawyer, artist and photographer is now organising a photography exhibition, titled Reimagining The Valley at Art Houz Gallery. The exhibition, is also a fundraiser to to support ELFA (Education and Livelihood for All), a Kashmir-based NGO , that focusses on education, livelihood, youth and women-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir. During the pandemic outbreak and lockdown, they have been actively involved in COVID-19 relief. It was inaugurated by Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna and Iqbal Mohamed, founder of the Udhagamandalam-based Light and Life Academy of Photography.

“I was fascinated and curious about Kashmir. I’ve always been intrigued by the Valley because it’s been a sensitive zone. But I wanted to understand their cause and sentiments all the more after the abrogation of Article 370 since I had studied it from an academic perspective,” says Sithara, adding that as she travelled she discovered how the people of the Valley dealt with the challenges of the pandemic. “I have tried to capture the mood in my photographs,” says Sithara.

The photography exhibition features 39 photographs shot using Fujifilm X- A 20 Mirrorless camera. During this trip, she travelled across Srinagar, Pahalgam, Anantnag and Margantop region, meeting the people in these areas and interacting with them.

Sale of the photographs on display would continue on www.arthouz.com, and all the proceeds will be donated to ELFA.

The exhibition is on till November 7, at Art Houz Gallery, Nungambakkam, from 11am to 7pm. For details, call: 8056062346