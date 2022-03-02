Bachata instructor and curator of the event Rajbi strikes a pose with a partner | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

March 02, 2022 15:25 IST

Chennai dancers are headed back to the floor, this time with artistes from across the country and abroad, at the three-day Chennai Bachata Weekender

“Bachata is a social dance. It’s fun, and easy to learn,” says Chennai-based Imam Deen, adding, “If you can walk, we can teach you how to dance this dance.” Imam, of city-based First CutEvents, is the organiser of the upcoming Chennai Bachata Weekender, which is bringing in enthusiasts from across the country and abroad to revel in the dance form, and to give beginners a taste of what the immensely social, relaxed Latin American art is supposed to feel like outside of a classroom.

To be held over March 4, 5 and 6 from morning to evening, this weekender includes masterclasses, workshops at the beginner and intermediate levels, a pool party, and performances by dancers from the regional and global stage. At the centre of it all is Latin dance instructor Rajkumar, known on the stage as Rajbi, who has been working to popularise Bachata in Chennai for over five years.

An Asian Champion in the dance form, Rajbi is also the curator of the event, and believes that the lockdown-weary people of the city would revel in this dance if they had a clearer idea about it.

Advertising

Advertising

The dance, though outwardly similar to salsa, has a few clear differences: it does not require very quick or intricate footwork, relying instead on simple steps combined with fluid upper body movement.

“Bachata is a partnered dance form from the Dominican Republic,” says Rajbi, adding, “It is fairly simple, but not everyone can pick it up at the same speed. Some people adapt quickly while others take a bit of time, but that is not a problem. The key is to practice, and ave fun while at itp”

This is exactly why Rajbi curated the three-day weekender, and why he threw 30 hours of “social dancing” into the mix, along with some learning sessions of salsa and kizomba.

“The socials in the evenings are where participants can practise what they learnt in the morning workshops with their fellow attendees,” says Imam. Rajbi explains, “It is always better to practise with more people, and we have people coming in from across the country. Here, people will have the chance to dance with beginners, amateurs and competitive dancers.”

Chennai Bachata Weekender will be held at Novotel, SIPCOT, from March 4 to 6. Full vaccination certificate is compulsory. For details, call 89259 09998.