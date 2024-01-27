ADVERTISEMENT

CADRRE invites entries for short films on narratives and experiences related to autism

January 27, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Cash prizes for the best films on inclusion

Staff Reporter

The Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) in Thiruvananthapuram invites entries of films of one- to five-minute duration in any language that explore in a positive manner diverse narratives and experiences related to autism.

The focus should be on inclusion as the institution aims at creating an inclusive society.

The winning entries will be screened at CADRRE International Filmlet festival on Autism (CIFA).

The best film will win ₹1,00,000; the second best film ₹50,000; and the most popular film based on audience poll will win ₹50,000. There will be a registration fee of ₹5,000 for films entered within India and $100 for films entered from outside India. Registrations can be done through https://cadrre.org/ciffa/. Last date for submission of entries is on February 29, 2024.

The award ceremony will be conducted on April 2, 2024, on World Autism Awareness Day.

