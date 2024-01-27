CADRRE invites entries for short films on narratives and experiences related to autism

January 27, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) in Thiruvananthapuram invites entries of films of one- to five-minute duration in any language that explore in a positive manner diverse narratives and experiences related to autism.

The focus should be on inclusion as the institution aims at creating an inclusive society.

The winning entries will be screened at CADRRE International Filmlet festival on Autism (CIFA).

The best film will win ₹1,00,000; the second best film ₹50,000; and the most popular film based on audience poll will win ₹50,000. There will be a registration fee of ₹5,000 for films entered within India and $100 for films entered from outside India. Registrations can be done through https://cadrre.org/ciffa/. Last date for submission of entries is on February 29, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award ceremony will be conducted on April 2, 2024, on World Autism Awareness Day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.