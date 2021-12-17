Blend Bazaar: A meeting place for food and fashion

17 December 2021 15:34 IST

An upcoming event by Bengaluru-based Blend Community hopes to connect creators and consumers

The ‘home grown’ tag seems to have shrugged off its ‘desi’ connotations and has begun to hold a special appeal, with many taking to the treasures in their backyard especially since the lockdown. The Blend Bazaar organised by the Blend Community hopes to bring many of Bengaluru’s local talents under one roof on December 18.

“The idea to bring multiple areas of interest onto a single platform was how we came into being,” says Razia Ali, founder of The Blend Community, adding that areas of ‘food, fashion and fiction’ were personal favourites. “During the pandemic, the food industry took a drastic hit and there was a need to create an economy or community with a specific set of skills to get back the charm of our pre-pandemic food consumption habits.”

Launched in October 2020 with co-founder Hariprasad Shetty, the initiative of The Blend Community was to bring to the forefront local brands, says Razia. “We set out to identify homegrown brands that are making a name for themselves in these categories. The Bazaar brings together creators and their consumers — a chance to meet the influencers whose social media pages you frequent.”

Advertising

Advertising

“It was part of my original vision to have offline events, because as homo sapiens we like to be in communities. While our online presence was growing at its own pace we felt it essential for people from these different to connect.”

In keeping with their ‘Vocal for Local’ mantra, Blend has curated a set list of upcoming artistes and the Bazaar will host the city’s musical talent, featuring performances by No Neighbours Around, Vinyl and Scales, and Abandon Ship. There will also be workshops on pottery and decoupage as well as mehendi and tattooing, from 2-6pm at the venue.

A rooftop movie screening of Home Alone 2 and Serendipity will add to the experience.

The Blend Bazaar will commence at 2pm on December 18 at The Hub, Safina Plaza, Bengaluru. Entry free