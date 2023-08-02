U.P. Cabinet approves education service selection commission, water tourism and adventure sports policy

August 02, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Bill 2023. The Selection Commission will act as an integrated State Education Service Selection Commission for recruiting teachers in government-aided educational institutions, apart from appointments in other government educational institutions.

“Till now there were separate selection boards and commissions for the selection of teachers in the State, but now it will be replaced by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, after which Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board will be disbanded. It will be a corporate body with its headquarters at Prayagraj. In this commission, 12 members and a chairman will be appointed by the State government. They shall hold office for three years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier,” said Yogendra Upadhyay, Higher Education Minister of U.P.

Water tourism

The Cabinet also approved the Water Tourism and Adventure Sports Policy 2023, which will be valid for 10 years and applicable to all inland land-based, air-based and water routes, dams, reservoirs, lakes, rivers, ponds and all adventure activities to be carried out on various waterbodies and land parcels within the jurisdiction of the StateThe hills in Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions, about 16,620 sq km in the foothills of the Himalayas as well as many beautiful landscapes, forest areas, flowing rivers and breathtakingly beautiful waterfalls, dams, reservoirs and lakes have a lot of potential for water-based tourism, adventure sports and water sports. Keeping this in mind, we have brought its policy in the state, which has got approval from the Council of Ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This policy will be valid for 10 years from the date notified by the State Government”, said U.P. Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Under the policy, U.P. will create a nodal agency of adventure sports units at the divisional level. The nodal agency will conduct potential studies for water-based tourism and adventure sports on notified land areas and water sources. It will also issue licences for water-based tourism and adventure sports on each land area and water sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.