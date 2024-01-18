Man shot at in road rage incident in west Delhi; one assailant arrested

January 18, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

Two men allegedly shot at a 22-year-old man in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in a suspected case of road rage, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Jatin Jain, a resident of Sonipat, was hospitalised at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he suffered bullet injuries, as per police, who added that he is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

A PCR call was received at 11.50 a.m. regarding a firing incident that took place near Professor Joginder Marg in Janakpuri, as per police, who sent teams to the spot for further investigation.

It was found that the victim, Mr. Jain, had come to the area to meet a friend, but while parking his car at the District Centre, got embroiled in an argument with two men on a motorcycle after their vehicles collided, said DCP (West) Vichitra Veer.

“After some time, Jatin and his friend crossed the road, and the two men followed them. Subsequently, one of the men pulled out a pistol and fired a gunshot at Mr. Jain,” the DCP said, adding that the bullet hit the victim’s hip.

Upon reaching the spot, police overpowered one of the accused, identified as Vishal, who has been involved in eight cases of theft and robbery. The pillion rider, meanwhile, is yet to be identified, the DCP said.

