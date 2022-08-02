New Articles

Iniyan wins Swiss and blitz at the Andorra Open

Sports Reporter CHENNAI August 02, 2022 19:02 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:04 IST

GM P. Iniyan won the Andorra International Open and Grand Prix blitz chess tournament at the Andorra La Vella on Sunday.

The classical tournament was a nine-round Swiss system with classical time control. There were 146 players from 22 countries. Of this, there were 9 GMs, 24 IMs.

Iniyan scored seven points out of the nine rounds. In the nine games, he had won five games including against a Norwegian IM, Spanish IM, and Chilean IM, and made four draws with Norwegian IM, Spanish IM, and two Indian IMs.

In the end, Iniyan was tied to first place by Spanish GM Lopez Martinez, but triumphed on better tiebreaks.

In the blitz event, he scored eight out of nine to finish first. He had seven wins including against Israeli GM, Andorran GM, American IM, and Slovakian IM, and drew two games against French IM, and Indian IM, remaining undefeated the whole tournament.

