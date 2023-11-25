India logs 42 Covid cases

November 25, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

India saw a single-day rise of 42 coronavirus infections while the number of active cases was recorded at 241, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 5,33,297, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The country's coronavirus case tally rose to 4,50,01,733.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,68,195 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT