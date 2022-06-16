Convene Inter-State Council meeting thrice a year, Stalin urges Modi

June 16, 2022 20:31 IST

‘Place Bills of national importance before the Council before they are tabled in Parliament’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, urging him to convene at least three meetings of the Inter-State Council every year.

Mr. Stalin also “strongly suggested” that every Bill of national importance that was likely to affect one or more States be placed before the Council before being introduced in Parliament and the views of the Council be tabled in Parliament at the time of introduction of such Bills.

“We have seen instances in which many Bills affecting the rights and interest of the States are passed in Parliament without a proper opportunity being given to the Opposition to debate its merits and voice the concern of the States,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that due to this, the views, concerns and constructive suggestions of the States were not properly heard or comprehended by the Union during the process of decision- making for the nation as a whole. “What could be settled amicably among the executive branches is often taken to the judicial branch. Many a time, this leads to unpleasant and vexatious litigation, involving the States and the Union, that are easily avoidable. Therefore, if the Council meets regularly, I am sure that it will serve as a bridge between the Union and the States and would be beneficial to all its members,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said a permanent Inter-State Council was established through a Presidential Order in 1990 that mandated that the Council meet thrice a year. But over the last six years, the meeting was conducted only once, in July 2016, in New Delhi. He said he was happy to learn that the Prime Minister had reconstituted the Council on May 22 this year.

“Since the purpose of the Council is to strengthen, advance and support the spirit of co-operative federalism, I urge that the meetings be organised regularly. The Council would provide a common platform for the Chief Ministers to put forth the views of the people of the States on the policies, legislation and actions of the Union government,” he said.