Schnitzel and suds: 5 Oktoberfest hotspots in Bengaluru for beer enthusiasts

September 27, 2023

Originating in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is the world’s most renowned beer festival, steeped in tradition and cherished for its celebration of Bavarian culture. Typically spanning 16 to 18 days, running from late September to the first weekend in October, Oktoberfest is a celebration of Bavarian heritage, characterised by its overflowing beer steins, German fare, live music and camaraderie.

Over time, this iconic event has transcended borders, and Bengaluru, often dubbed the microbrewery capital of India, embraces it with enthusiasm. The city’s vibrant pub culture and love for craft beers make it an ideal location to embrace the spirit of this festival. Local establishments put their unique spin on the Bavarian celebration, offering a taste of Munich right here in namma ooru. Here is a look at some of the best Oktoberfest events happening in the city:

1. Beer and Bavarian Bites

Ironhill, the world’s largest microbrewery is hosting its very own beer festival right here in namma ooru, complete with activities and a special menu featuring authentic German dishes. Guests can test their skills in beer games, akin to Ironhill’s version of the Olympics, with the chance to win prizes and, of course, more beer. On the menu, you will find options such as Bavarian apple sausage hash salad, chorizo pretzel, and platters featuring both chicken and pork sausages, in addition to the classic chicken schnitzel. As for the main course, festival-goers can indulge in a diverse selection of dishes, including German doner kebab, flammkuchen, wiesn hendl, kase hahnchen paired with a mushroom sauce, and Jamaican jerk pork ribs. To satisfy your sweet cravings, the menu offers the vertigo, a rum-infused chocolate ganache dessert.

You can wash it down with their special Oktoberfest beer, Marzen, now available on tap. This malty German lager boasts a toasty, bready malt flavour, balanced bitterness, and a well-attenuated finish, offering a complex taste, with a malty aftertaste. The festival runs until October 8, with a meal for two costing approximately ₹2,500. To reserve your table, contact +91 9606044623 / 24.

2. A Taste of Munich

Hydeout, located at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, brings Munich’s Volksfest spirit to Bengaluru. Running until October 1, Hydeout offers a selection of speciality brews, including Bitburger German Lager, Community Irish Ale, Coopers Pale Ale, Coopers Stout, and Amsterdam Navigator. Additionally, an imported beer bucket graces their offerings, housing renowned brands such as Corona, Hoegaarden and Peroni, alongside a variety of domestic beer choices.

The brews are paired with a menu that includes Bavarian delights such as chicken frankfurter, smoked chicken hot dogs, bratwurst, currywurst (pork), citrus-herb roasted chicken and corn-dusted fish goujons with zesty lemon tartare. Vegetarians can enjoy a platter and Spanish pepper flautas. Games and live music add to the Oktoberfest experience. For reservations, call 95919 96953. The average meal cost for two is ₹3,500 onwards.

3. Unlimited drinks

Experience the Oktoberfest at Jeff’s in Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru, where a diverse range of draught beers await, including stout, ale and wheat varieties. Food options range from bacon-wrapped beer brat bites and spicy tuna and cheese bagels to German frikadellen for meat aficionados and German potato pancakes (kartoffel puffer), sauerkraut jalapeno poppers and vegetarian bitterballen filled with mushrooms for vegetarians. They offer a two-hour window of unlimited drinks and food, complemented by music spun by a DJ, capturing the essence of Munich’s iconic carnival.

The festival runs until October 3, from 12:00 noon to 11:00 PM, and you can secure your spot for this celebration at ₹1,999/- plus taxes for a single meal package. Call +91 9148146225 for reservations.

4. Festive brunch

The Renaissance Race Course Hotel is all set to host an Oktoberfest brunch at their restaurant, Lush, with the promise of a showcase of German cuisine. The menu will feature an array of dishes, including dark beer-marinated chicken, Oktoberfest strudel, Bavarian egg dumplings, roast pork loin in Bavarian beer sauce, German potato soup, chicken schnitzel, lamb meatballs (konigsberger klopse), maultaschen, braised cabbage and German potato dumplings (kartoffelkloesse). The sweet of tooth can indulge in German desserts such as vanilla bean custard with German sour cherry sauce and German dark chocolate fudge brownies with black cherry preserves.

The venue will undergo a Bavarian-themed transformation, complete with entertainment and music. Furthermore, beer enthusiasts can partake in abeer fest at the hotel’s RBar, where a variety of local beers and appetizers will be on offer. The Oktoberfest brunch will be held on October 1, from 1 pm to 4 pm. The cost is ₹1,895++ without alcohol, with optional beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) packages available for an additional fee. For table reservations and further information, contact +91 95139 44520.

5. Beer bonanza

Gold Rush Brews, known for its home-brewed craft beer is hosting an Oktoberfest event featuring handcrafted beers, including classic German lagers and seasonal brews. The special beers on offer include Helles Lager, Rauchbier, Hefeweizen and Belgian triple alongside limited-time beer cocktails.

The menu includes Bavarian-inspired dishes such as pretzels, sausages, schnitzels, sauerkraut, forest honey-glazed buns, slow-cooked lamb shank, bacon-wrapped sausage, flaky pastry with poached wine and pear reduction and more. The event includes live music performances, dancing, interactive games, and Bavarian-themed decorations and ambience. The event is being held until October 3 and meal for two costs upto ₹1,400. For reservations call 9845919032/ 9845920832.

Origin story The origins of Oktoberfest date back to October 12, 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, later King Ludwig I, married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The citizens of Munich were invited to join in the royal celebration, and the event took place in a large field just outside the city gates. It was such a success that it became an annual tradition, evolving over the years into the Oktoberfest we know today. Initially centred around horse races, this annual festival gradually transformed into a vibrant celebration of Bavarian culture, characterised by beer, music, dance, and hearty camaraderie. Over the years, Oktoberfest has grown into the world’s most renowned beer festival, maintaining its traditions and expanding its influence globally.

