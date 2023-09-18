Bengalureans welcome Lord Ganesha home with kadubu, karjikai and modak

September 18, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Ganesh Chaturthi, a revered Hindu festival honouring Lord Ganesha’s birth, not only inspires spiritual devotion but also triggers a grand culinary celebration across Karnataka. The occasion is marked by the installation of finely crafted clay idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public pandals, followed by a festive feast.

Kunal BS, part of the Arya Vayshya community in the city, sheds light on his family’s unique tradition. “During Ganesh Chaturthi, we diverge from our daily rice-based meals,” he shares. “Breakfast is skipped, making room for a lavish spread at lunch and dinner. Mom prepares idlis from fermented raw rice, urad dal, and methi seeds, complemented by menasinakayi gojju (green chilli curry), cucumber, and kosambari (tempered salad of pulses, carrot and mustard seeds).”

At Kunal’s home, all dishes are freshly crafted on the day of the festival. Conversely, for Bengaluru-based sales professional Vivek G, food preparations kick off a couple of days before the festival due to the extensive menu.

Vivek’s cherished childhood memories, rooted in the tranquil village of Nanjandgund near Mysuru, paint a picture of familial togetherness. His father, from a family of eight siblings, turns the festival into an ocassion for a family reunion. Relatives from various corners of Karnataka gather to partake in this sacred celebration at their home.

“My father’s roots are in Karnataka, but my maternal grandparents, originally from Tamil Nadu, add a blend of culinary influences, encompassing cuisines from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the festive season,” Vivek says.

“All my aunts come together, each with their signature dish,” shares Vivek. “Our festival feast starts with jaggery paysam, followed by majige hulli (curd-based curry), beans and grated coconut curry, chitranna (lemon rice) or coconut rice, kosambari, and ambode or masala vade (deep-fried lentil fritters). All dishes are onion and garlic-free, in line with tradition.”

“The food reflects seasonal vegetables,” notes Vivek.

Sweet preparations are customary during Vinayaka Chaturthi, as Lord Ganesha has a penchant for sweets. Modak, a sweet dumpling made from fresh grated coconut and jaggery, is a favourite and is prepared in nearly every household. While in Maharashtra, people make modak, Karnataka’s primary sweet dish during the festival is kadubu. It is a steamed rice flour dumpling in a semi-circular shape, filled with coconut, jaggery, dry fruits, and sesame seeds. “You often find combinations such as coconut and jaggery in one kadabu,” explains Kunal.

“My mom also prepares modak with roasted gram, jaggery, and coconut stuffing,” adds Kunal.

“In my childhood, I’d sneak modak meant for naivedyam (offering) and claim that Lord Ganesha had enjoyed it,” recalls Rithik RS, another Bengalurean. “On the day, we also make kayi kadubu, kharakadubu, modak, panchakajjaya, and various laddus,” he adds.

Karjikai or kari kadubu or karigadabu, are similar to kadubu but instead of steaming, here the dumpling is deep-fried. In Goa, it’s called Nevri and is closely linked with the Ganesha festival for both Goans and the Konkani diaspora.

“As children, my cousins and I eagerly awaited the festival for the karigadabu stuffed with coconut, dal, and sugar,” Vivek recalls.

Sundal, a vegan dish of stir-fried chickpeas with coconut, is a common offering in Karnataka and during Tamil Nadu’s Vinayaka Chaturthi, as well as fasting festivals like Navratri. Some prefer white chickpeas, while others, like Kunal, favour black ones. Additionally, Bellada Panaka, a jaggery-based beverage with tamarind, lemon, ginger, pepper, and cardamom, is offered as naivedya to the deity on the occasion.

“Food reflects culture, and it is essential to preserve it,” emphasises Vivek. “These festivals mark new seasons and promote a healthy lifestyle through the foods we consume. Moreover, gathering with family to share food is always a wonderful part of festivals.”

