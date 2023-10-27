October 27, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The witching hour is upon us, and Bengaluru is ready to embrace the eerie charm of Halloween. Originating from the Celtic festival of Samhain, this festival marked by costumes, trick-or-treating, parties, pumpkin carving and spooky decorations, has gained ground in India.

This year, the city is offering an array of spine-tingling events and ghastly delights, from haunting musical seances to eerie cocktails and ghoulish brunches, there is something for everyone. So, put on your spookiest costume and dive into our guide to the top Halloween events in Bengaluru. Whether you are a fan of hair-raising beats, spine-chilling cocktails or devilishly brunches, Bengaluru has it all. Let us explore what the city has in store for you this Halloween season.

Synth scream

If you are seeking a way to celebrate Halloween with friends, this synth scream event offers a haunting musical experience. DJ Katyagur, the founder of Kita Records, will be your guide through a musical séance. On the dance floor, eerie beats and a spooky atmosphere aim to set the perfect mood for a Halloween bash. Dress up in your finest Halloween costumes to fully immerse yourself in the experience. For reservations, call +918022496699.

Where: 2 Moons

ADVERTISEMENT

When: October 27, 8 pm

Cost: ₹3,000 onwards

Spooky cocktails

Craving a visit to a haunted house this Halloween? All Hitchki restaurant outlets in the city are transforming into eerie, haunted spaces. They are serving up special Halloween cocktails such as klaus, black Makadee, pumpkinhead and khooni aatma, complemented by live performances from DJ Dhvani and DJ Jeevan. Face painters will help you channel your chosen character, and thematic props and backdrops are ready for your Instagram-worthy moments. Don your spookiest attire, and stand out for a chance to win exciting prizes. For reservations, call +91 09035804169

Where: Hitchki

When: October 27-31, 9.30 pm

Cost: ₹1,155 plus taxes

Day of the Dead

Dutch musical artist Parrish Smith is joining forces with Adi G, Chaz, Seventh Sea and Stinger, to bring you an electrifying Halloween night at Indiranagar SOCIAL. With quality production value and themed décor, this event promises a night of high-energy entertainment. Indulge in specially crafted cocktails that match the Halloween theme, all a part of their Day of the Dead celebration, which offers eerie drinks and music to dance the night away with your friends. For reservations, reach out at +91 8657896572/73.

Where: Indiranagar SOCIAL

When: October 28, 7 pm

Cost: ₹299 onwards

Gourmet ghouls

Not a fan of nighttime festivities? Consider a gourmet Halloween-themed brunch with an array of food and cocktails. This spooktacular brunch is available from noon to 4 pm and features a menu that includes pumpkin pasta, deviled eggs, pumpkin pie with pecan and maple cream, pumpkin bread, chocolate-dipped ice cream cone cupcakes, apple cider-glazed wings, oats muffins, and wicked witches’ brew made from pea and bacon chowder. For reservations, dial 9632081279 or 9591996959.

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

When: October 29, 12 noon onwards

Cost: ₹3,600 plus taxes

Treat yourself

If you’re not a fan of the party scene, why not skip the tricks and indulge in a Halloween feast? Head over to Amiel Gourmet, a French cuisine restaurant in the city. They’ve prepared a special Halloween menu featuring items like the bloody beetroot burger, graveyard pumpkin, lamb sloppy joe, 1000 BC grilled paneer, devil BBQ chicken wings, Dr. Hannibal pork brisket, and more. Top off your meal with eerie-inspired sweet treats like the witch spiced pumpkin muffin and chocolate eyeballs. You can also opt for free-flowing Sangria cocktails or mocktails. Reserve a table by calling +91 98458 62027.

Where: Amiel Gourmet

When: October 27, 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Cost: ₹2,000 plus taxes

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.