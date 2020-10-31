Zee Telugu’s Kutumbam awards to be aired on November 1

HYDERABAD:

31 October 2020 13:53 IST

Owing to the pandemic, the event was held in a restricted studio set-up

Zee Telugu’s Kutumbam awards ceremony has been a glitzy affair in the past. Owing to the pandemic, the channel has modified its presentation in a different form this year. To be aired on November 1, the 10th edition awards event was held in a restricted studio set-up that was hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, Ravi and Shyamala. Performances by Namita, Jani Master Gang and ‘Ishmart Shankar’ fame Nidhi Agarwal were part of the show.

Zee Telugu’s female ‘fiction stars’ Yashmi Gowda, Anusha Hegde, Varsha HK, Jaya Kavi, Sunanda Malasetti, Pooja Moorthy and Sireesha danced to romantic numbers followed by a tribute to (late) singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam by Yasaswi.

Ramya Krishnan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement Advertising Advertising

Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Hassan, Lakshmi Manchu, Ohmkar VN Aditya and Vijay Kumar Konda were a few stars present at the event. Zee Telugu’s actors and technicians of fiction and non-fiction shows were honoured at the event.

(The 10th edition of the Zee Telugu’s Kutumbam Awards will be aired on November 1 from 5 pm onwards on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.)