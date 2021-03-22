Yasaswi Kondepudi is Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s next singing icon

HYDERABAD:

Hailing from Kakinada, Yasaswi Kondepudi is a student of medicine

Yasaswi Kondepudi, the Kakinada lad pursuing his MBBS emerged as the winner of Zee Telugu’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Next Singing Icon. The live event held on March 21 saw Yasaswi beat Bharath Raj, Pragnya Nayini, Pavan Kalyan and Venkata Chaitanya to win the trophy and prize money of ₹5 lakh. Bharath Raj was the first runner-up.

Having run for more than 30 weeks, the reality show concluded with a musical event attended by singers Sid Sriram, Sunitha , Kalpana, Baba Sehgal as well as Rana Daggubati and Zoya Hussain. Whilt the show was hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, Rana gave away the trophy and cash prize to Yasaswi.

Yasaswi calls the win a dream come true.“The news is yet to sink in; I am taking the trophy home and will cherish the memories and musical guidance for my entire life,” he adds.

Commenting on holding Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Next Singing Icon during the pandemic and lockdowns, Anuradha Gudur – Telugu Cluster Head observes, “The pandemic posed many challenges, but we overcame them to deliver a musical season.”