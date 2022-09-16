The Sunday Crossword No. 3220

September 15, 2022 14:36 IST

Across

1 Contrived neologisms bringing misery (10)

6 In conversation, all initially relieved by Everyman giving promise to pay late (4)

9 In tent, forces on manoeuvres finding kind of chocolate (4,6)

10 Surrounded by flipping dull Austria (4)

11 Abundance, supply: holy, kind — Amen (4,3,5)

15 Turned right away, or changed gradually (7)

16 Clever clogs (Sting, that is) (7)

17 Go off with — largely — the quality of a ninja (7)

19 Source of venison increasingly florid Earl’s swallowed (3,4)

20 According to Spooner, ornamental edging peculiar, needing cash (7,5)

23 Recess taken from rap session (4)

24 Declaration: ‘It’s a career’ (10)

25 Poet’s boring in retirement (4)

26 They dance and sing about Egyptian god’s ancestry (6,4)

Down

1 German tree that’s cut (4)

2 Lounges not opening for louts (4)

3 Very fast with classic greeting, Lord Lieutenant is not half conniving type (11)

4 Kind son re-fitted safer kind of tyres (3-4)

5 Therapists’ contracts (7)

7 In the U.S., aim to alter history, etc. (10)

8 Rest day arranged with bed and cuddly companions (5,5)

12 That man’s attention is on capital investments? (11)

13 Ultimately daring, tucking in to the French duck, briefly flambé meaty hunks (4,2,4)

14 Near Cram finally, Coe’s overtaking: Cram’s first runner-up? (4,6)

18 Greedy type, earthy, stripped off for artist(7)

19 Former Test captain getting boundary, loudly cheer on (4,3)

21 What gives seemingly intelligent robotic intonations, primarily? (4)

22 Stuart monarch, somewhat mannered (4)

