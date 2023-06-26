‘Street Fighter VI’ game review: A nostalgic journey into arcade glory

June 26, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

In India, like the rest of the world, Street Fighter holds special memories of those good old days at the arcades. Capcom has done a fantastic job of keeping Street Fighter consistently chart-topping. Street Fighter V went all in on e-sports and delivered a basic game in a world where competitors like Mortal Kombat went all in with story modes and more. Capcom had their work cut out for them with Street Fighter VI. They have delivered a chockful of features while introducing a new control scheme that will welcome new players by the droves.

As a casual fighting game player, Street Fighter VI immediately struck me as refreshingly approachable and encouraging. While it may lack a traditional story mode, it offers a mode called World Tour, which provides a comprehensive career and story experience. In this mode, you can create your unique fighter by combining the best aspects of your favourite movesets and adding your personal styles. Once your creation is complete, you roam the streets of Metro City, engaging in fights on the classic 2D plane. This metaverse world allows you to complete missions, uncover hidden Capcom goodies scattered throughout the city, and acquire valuable loot to customise your character.

The core Street Fighter experience remains intact, featuring 18 characters, including new additions and beloved returning favourites. These characters offer diverse representations from various parts of the world. Among the new characters, Kimberly stands out as a street ninja with impressive graffiti skills and a range of attacks. Another viral sensation is Marisa, a muscular Italian woman who channels her inner Spartan warrior into devastating punches. The rest of the roster is equally enjoyable to discover, with each character bringing a distinct moveset for players to explore and master. Returning characters such as Ryu, Cammy, Ken, and Dee Jay from Alpha 3 have received exciting new looks, with Ryu sporting a beard and Dee Jay boasting a rad appearance. Blanka has also received a significant redesign. Fans (both old and new) will appreciate the fresh character designs and animations.

Street Fighter VI Developer: Capcom Publisher: Capcom Price: ₹4,399 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and ₹3,999 PC

Street Fighter is a classic one-on-one fighting game on a 2D plane. Apart from regular moves, you can also execute special moves using familiar button combinations. While performing these moves was easy with arcade joysticks, it can be more challenging on home consoles, requiring players to endure finger and mental strain while memorising complex combinations. However, in a bold move, Capcom has introduced a new button scheme that makes executing moves significantly easier. This change allows players to focus more on the action rather than struggling with intricate combinations. Powerful attacks can now be unleashed with a button, introducing a strategic element to the gameplay.

Street Fighter VI introduces a new Drive Gauge mechanic, granting players six bars at the start of each match to perform drive reversals or attacks. These powerful moves can help you escape sticky situations or turn the tide in your favour. However, it is important to exercise caution and avoid spamming these moves, as excessive use may lead to burnout and leave your character in a dazed state. The addition of this mechanic, combined with the new control scheme, makes the game easy to pick up but challenging to master.

Overall, Street Fighter VI boasts incredible visuals. The characters come to life with vibrant colours, fluid movements, and an energetic atmosphere. The game draws inspiration from graffiti elements, incorporating the splashy paint style seen in previous instalments, resulting in eye-catching special effects that fill the screen. Not only is it visually stunning, but it also runs smoothly at a high framerate.

Street Fighter VI successfully brings the arcade experience into the comfort of your living room, offering a fun and accessible control scheme that caters to both newcomers and returning players with reduced finger dexterity. Make sure you explore all the characters to find your favourites and fully enjoy the game.

