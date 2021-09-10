Spider-Man 2, God of War’s Ragnarok and a Star Wars remake: Our top picks from PlayStation Showcase 2021

10 September 2021 15:09 IST

Spider-Man faces off against Venom, Kratos battles it out against Thor and a beloved Star Wars prequel gets a face-lift — all for the PlayStation 5, as announced by Sony at the PS Showcase on September 9, 2021.

This year’s gaming season has been a busy one, mammothing the film industry without much effort. That said, September 9’s virtual PlayStation Showcase gave Sony Interactive Entertainment the chance to show off its line-up of new titles – particularly the ones that will be PlayStation 5 exclusives.

Off the tops of our heads, there are a few bite-sized (but still exciting) updates: The remaster for Grand Theft Auto V is slated for a March 2022 launch on PS5, Alan Wake Remastered bring the writer’s history to the PS5, and rock band Radiohead has teamed up with Epic Games for “an upside-down digital/analogue universe created from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and audio design by Nigel Godrich. It commemorates the coming of age of Radiohead’s records, Kid A and Amnesiac.”

We also have our round-up of the top titles from the PS Showcase, so mark your gaming calendars.

Gran Turismo 7

Many gamers can recall when the first Gran Turismo game was announced for the PlayStation 1 console in 1997. Fast forward to the seventh instalment of the much-loved car racing franchise that is a respectful homage to 150 years of car culture.

Gran Turismo 7, which comes to PlayStations 4 and 5 in March 2022, marks the return of the hard-missed GT Campaign Mode where individual players will “take their own unique journeys and gain life-learning experiences” as Sony puts it. Players will then be able to start the experience from the GT World Map.

The new UX that comes with ‘Gran Turismo 7’ | Photo Credit: Polyphony Digital

Other boosts to the new game include the Livery Editor’s new and streamlined interface; a more realistic experience with the game’s photo mode called Scapes if you have an HDR-enabled display so you can take pictures of your car freely in photo spots across 43 countries and over 2,500 locations; the return of fan-favourite circuits Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring, vehicle tuning features; and even time and weather change simulations.

Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine

While we finally got a deeper look into Marvel’s Avengers: Guardians of the Galaxy’s (Square Enix) storyline, we also got a glimpse of Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 that is set for a 2023 release and an untitled Wolverine game.

Spider-Man 2 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to fight the slickly evil Venom while the trailer’s narrator sounds like Kraven the Hunter, hinting at numerous villains to fight along the way.

A screen cap from the ‘Wolverine’ game | Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Given the success of Miles Morales, we bet Wolverine will be one of the bigger games of 2023.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

A promising prequel remake from the looks of the teaser, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set more than 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy, introducing a new story of new heroes and villains.

Lovingly known as ‘KOTOR’, the original was made 20 years ago to a massive fanbase and the remake is set to release on PS5. The role-playing game features a diverse cast of characters to meet, multiple planets to discover, challenging battles to fight, and cinematic storytelling that responds to the choices you make.

God Of War: Ragnarok

How much did you miss Christopher Judge’s bass-heavy gravel tones and sombre one-liners? Though, if you played Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Panther: War For Wakanda, chances are you have familiarised yourself with Judge’s famous vocals.) The much-awaited sequel to the acclaimed God of War reboot, from Santa Monica Studio, is aptly named Ragnarok... and has a trailer for its 2022 launch date too, so you can get a taste of what’s ahead for the behemoth warrior Kratos and his son Atreus.

A screen cap from ‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ | Photo Credit: Santa Monica Games

While the 2018 game built a great foundation of trust and empathy between father and son, the relationship remains as complicated as ever, especially after the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the hidden prophecy only Kratos saw. Extremely curious, Atreus wants answers but Kratos wants to spare his son a load of pain.

The sequel game reveals two powerful and vengeful antagonists: Thor, who wants retribution for the death of Loki, and the once-ally-turned-enemy Freya, who has sworn vengeance for the death of her son, Baldur.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you – like us – are having Borderlands withdrawals, we are getting our share of fun through a spin-off game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from Gearbox Software. You follow Tiny Tina through a maniacal and fantastical world that is threatened by the Dragon Lord who wants to rule all of Wonderlands. We never got much of a Tiny Tina experience, so this first-person experience is sure to give you a heavy dose of this beloved character.

A screen cap from ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ | Photo Credit: Gearbox Software

Set for a March 2022 launch date, the game features an immersive play-style where you can create your own hero. Look forward to a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. You can also customise how your players look and sound. You can do all this solo or party up with up to three friends for a four-player co-op.

This game – while we wait for the Cate Blanchett-starrer Borderlands movie to come out – will be cat-nip for Japanese role-playing games lovers.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

What would any PlayStation Showcase be without a horror survival game? Ghostwire: Tokyo offers just that – a hyper-futuristic city engulfed by a supernatural fog that brings with it bone-chilling creatures known as Visitors and a set of ethereal powers for you.

Your goal: master Ethereal Weaving, a combination of supernatural attacks to beat: agile spirits in the form of headless high school students attack in groups that use speed and acrobatics to catch you off-guard; dolls based on traditional teru teru bozu weather charms that fly through the air, as if hoisted on invisible strings, and shoot fire from a distance; and, to top it off, faceless ghosts that roam rainy environments in funeral attire that can deflect attacks with their umbrella as they approach to strike at close-range. Just what you need to get the adrenalin pumping!

A screen cap of ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ | Photo Credit: Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks wants Ghostwire: Tokyo to be a truly next-gen experience and makes the most of the PlayStation 5’s prowess. They’ve leveraged the DualSense wireless controller, implementing the controller’s built-in audio capabilities to bring voices from the other side to the player, approximating a sort of ‘sixth sense’ to help detect things normally unperceivable to humans as they explore the haunted city. The DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback also simulate executing and developing your abilities. It’s all about immersiveness as players walk through rain-slick streets rendered in cutting-edge detail, amplified in fidelity with the PS5’s ray tracing and 3D audio technologies.