Singer Halsey reveals that she is pregnant with first child

From Halsey’s post on Instagram

28 January 2021 13:03 IST

The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared three photos of herself with the baby bump

American singer Halsey has revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared three photos of herself with the baby bump.

Advertising

Advertising

“Surprise,” Halsey captioned the three photographs. In the first photo, she tagged Aydin, who is a screenwriter and producer in Hollywood.

The singer previously suffered a miscarriage and she had opened up it during an interview with The Guardian in February 2020.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

“Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising,” she had said.