Regina King set to direct and produce ‘A Man in Full’ based on Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel

Regina King has teamed up with David E Kelley for the Netflix limited series ‘A Man in Full’ based on the novel by Tom Wolfe that follows a real estate moghul who faces sudden bankruptcy

Academy Award-winning actor-director Regina King has joined hands with David E Kelly to adapt Tom Wolfe's 1998 novel A Man in Full as a Netflix limited series. The project has received a straight-to-series order at Netflix, with the streamer ordering six one-hour episodes.

In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalise on his fall from grace. According to Variety, Kelley — known for creating popular shows such as Doogie Howser M.D., Big Little Lies, Boston Legal and Ally McBeal — will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on A Man in Full.

King will direct the first three episodes in addition to serving as an executive producer under her Royal Ties production banner. Matthew Tinker of David E Kelley Productions will also executive produce the show. “All I can say is when David E Kelley calls, you just say yes. I know this partnership will produce something special,” King said.

Kelly said A Man in Full series is a passion project for him. “The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe's brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming — I could not be more excited,” he added.

A Man in Full is Kelly's latest project with Netflix. He is already working on the shows The Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal for the streaming platform.