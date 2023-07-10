Walk down melody lane with eminent violinist V.V. Subramaniam

July 10, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

This year, as we celebrate the birth centenary of many legendary musicians with tribute concerts and special talks being organised in their memory, another stalwart musician is quietly celebrating his 80th birthday. Prof V.V. Subramaniam, who was known for his warmth and simplicity during his performance years, continues to be so.

An eminent instrumentalist, VVS (as he is fondly known) has always let his music do all the talking. Not the one to hanker for awards and honours, he loves to maintain a low profile. With an exquisite bowing technique, he held his own initially as an accompanist and later, in exclusive violin concerts.

Born in 1944 in Ernakulam to Vadakkancheri Veeraraghava Bagavathar and Annapoorani Ammal, he took to music at an early age. His father sent him to train under G.N. Balasubramaniam’s prime disciple T.R. Balu.

“I used to attend a lot of concerts. I particularly remember the one where T.N. Krishnan accompanied GNB. I was so enamoured by this concert that my guru, T.R. Balu, took me to GNB sir’s house at Abhiramapuram in Chennai. The legendary vocalist asked me to play the violin. He later told my guru that I should play the violin at his concert in Sathya Studios, named after the mother of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.G. Ramachandran. I vividly recall his Abhogi varnam, followed by Sudhamayi in Amritavarshini, both rendered with controlled speed. I followed him closely on my violin. He then took up ‘Eduta nilachite’ in Sankarabharanam. My father was delighted and felt I was extremely fortunate to have got this opportunity. I was around 11 years old then. I also played for GNB sir at a concert in Coimbatore, with Palghat Raghu on the mridangam.

“My audition for AIR happened when I was not even 16. It was compulsory to know 75 ragas and I learnt them all. On the day of the audition, a stern voice from behind a screen asked me to play Begada. As my father and I were returning home in a cycle rickshaw, a car passed by, and a handsome man waved at my father. ‘Aduthaanda GNB sir’ (that is GNB sir) said my father. GNB sir was the judge at my audition,” says VVS, remembering how 20,000 people had attended GNB’s overnight concert amid heavy downpour in Chengannur.

Counting Trichur Ramachandran and S .Kalyanaraman among his close friends, VVS recalls how his father would instruct his mother to make molagu rasam for SK, who bought a car for me for Rs. 2,500. He and T.V. Gopalakrishnan owned cars then. We were adventurous and enjoyed going on long drives. Once, after a concert, we drove back from Pondicherry to Madras.”

VVS refers to his association with M.S. Subbulakshmi as the highpoint of his musical journey. “T.N. Krishnan asked me to play in a concert with Srirangam Gopalaratnam. My father came along with me. MS amma and Sadasivam sir were there too. She asked me if I would play for her. I was just 14 then. My father was astonished. Before I could reply, my father said, ‘Yes, please take him with you’. MS amma invited us to her home the next day. When we went, she told us I would be accompanying her in 10 concerts, including the famous UN concert in 1966. I was the first Indian Carnatic violinist to play in the U.S.”

Talking about the memorable experience of accompanying maestro Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, VVS says after a concert in Mannargudi with SK, Semmangudi came up to him and asked him to come to his Lloyd’s Road home the next day at 12 noon. “When I went, he sent me to Mylapore to buy snuff for 2 annas (12 paise). I got it. But when I returned he was asleep. When he got up, he told me he wanted me to accompany him in a few concerts.”

VVS also accompanied inimitable flautists T.R. Mahalingam and N. Ramani. “I was about 18, when my father took me to Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagvathar’s home in Santhome. He used to stay next to GNB sir’s house. I played ‘Viriboni’ and ‘Evarura’ for Chembai sir, who felt that I play like Govindsamy Pillai. Next, I began to accompany him too at concerts.”

Once when VVS was sitting in the verandah of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagvathar’s house, GNB happened to pass by. He stopped to ask VVS who had taught MS the Thodi kriti, ‘Sri krishnam bhaja manasa’, which he had heard on the radio. “I told him it was Semmangudi mama. He wanted me to take him to mama’s house. I went there first to check if he was available. When I told him why I was there, Semmangudi sir at once said, ‘GNB is a maha vidwan, you get a taxi, I will go to meet him.’ Later, he taught the song to GNB sir in an hour.”

Recounting the Madurai Mani concert at the Kapaleeswarar temple utsavam, which used to be organised by VVS’ father and Midland AK Ramachandra Iyer, VVS says the festival saw a huge turnout. Loudspeakers were fixed right up to Luz Corner. Lalgudi Jayaraman was the violinist. It was a Friday evening. Midway through the concert, the police came to stop as someone had complained about the loudspeakers. I played a few concerts for this stalwart too.”

VVS looks back with fondness on all the years spent playing for the top musicians of the day, including Radha Jayalakshmi, D.K. Pattamal and Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar. “I have not played for M.L. Vasanthakumari though. Somehow I did not get the opportunity.”

After carving niche as an accompanist, he now has his son VVS Murari sharing the stage with him for their violin duets. The many tillanas and varnams composed by him, and the ragas he created are an integral part of the VVS school repertoire. His lec-dems in English have amazed international audiences. Teaching at the Wesleyan University further added to his musical achievements.

