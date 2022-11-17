This European band brings The Beatles experience to India

November 17, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Imagine an auditorium full of people singing in unison: “And anytime you feel the pain; Hey, Jude, refrain; Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders!”

No, this isn’t a scene from a Beatles concert in the 1960s, it is something that happens even today, thanks to Help! A Beatles Tribute, a tribute band that continues to spread the magic as they tour the world performing songs by the legendary rock band.

“Songs like ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Hey Jude’ always get such an emotional response from audiences. It’s amazing seeing the look on people’s faces when we play those songs. I think that’s the beauty of their music. It’s so timeless,” says band member Ernie Mendillo, who will perform alongside Ziga Stanonik, Alen Kovse and Anze Semrov in India through Neil Ribeiro International Events Concepts.

This is the European Beatles tribute band’s first tour in India.

What sets them from other tribute bands is the music, says Mendillo, “I think there are many Beatles’ tribute bands that present the show as a theatre performance. We focus on the music and the excitement. Sometimes people forget that The Beatles were a great rock ‘n’ roll band. We want people to feel as though they are transported back in time to an actual Beatles’ concert.”

Catch the band at the Catholic Club on November 18, The Bangalore Club on November 19 in Bengaluru, and Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall in Chennai on November 20.