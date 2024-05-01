The redemption of Varam Tharum Perumal Arayar: A tale of devotion and forgiveness

May 01, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

In the heart of Srirangam, amid chants and rituals, there lived an Arayar whose dedication to his kainkaryam was unparalleled. His life takes an unexpected turn when he hears the haunting sound of the oppari (songs of mourning). He decides to use the tune to sing Azhwar pasurams. His efforts lead him to a young oppari singer, living near Keezhacheri. Drawn to her, the Arayar chooses to live with her despite being admonished for doing so. He is even barred from entering the temple precincts.

Heartbroken and ostracised, the Arayar pours out his grief through 13 azhwar pasurams — five of which are presented in prose style, five as poetry, and three as padiettram. Most of the pasurams will be in praise of Rama and Krishna avataras. Known as ‘Pallupaatu’, they are composed in the oppari style, beseeching the divine mercy of Azhagiya manavalan. Witnessing his anguish, Namperumal, during Chitra Pournami, embarks on the Thirumbukal purapaadu, the return journey.

The kainkaryapirars wonder about Namperumal’s silence over the matter. He expresses his desire to reunite with his beloved Arayar, who is overwhelmed by guilt. Moved by his sincerity, Namperumal bestows upon him the title, ‘Varam Tharum Perumal Arayar’, signifying the granting of divine blessings for his act of contrition.

Overcome by gratitude, Varam Tharum Perumal Arayar sheds tears of joy as Namperumal embraces him. Thus, amidst the echoes of the Pallupaatu Pasurams, the Arayar finds redemption.

Today, during the Padiettra Sevai, the soul-stirring verses of the Pallupaatu Pasurams resonate through the temple corridors, a testament to the enduring legacy of Varam Tharum Perumal Arayar’s devotion. During the annual Chitra Pournami, as Namperumal embarks on the Thirumbukal Purapaadu, the name of Varam Tharum Perumal Arayar reverberates as Arulapaadu Varam Tharum Perumal Arayar. It is a tribute to his unwavering faith.

So, amidst the celestial symphony of the Pallupaatu Pasurams, a miracle unfolds. One of the Arayars, inspired by Varam Tharum Perumal Arayar’s bhakti, walk backwards for nearly two kilometers from Amma mandapam to the temple precincts. With each step, they experience the transformative power of devotion.

