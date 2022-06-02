SPB’s last album ‘Vishwaroopa Darisanam’ released on online streaming platforms

Vishwaroopa Darisanam, the last album recorded by SPB. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 02, 2022 18:44 IST

‘Vishwaroopa Darisanam’, the celebrated singer’s last recording, carries the stamp of his style

The deep rich familiar voice that inspired singers across the globe and stirred millions of hearts echoes through the room where preparations for the launch of the album are underway. What instantly comes to mind are the several super hit songs of SPB. ‘Vishwaroopa Darisanam’, a 30-minute long album, recorded by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam before he passed away, is his parting gift to music lovers. The devotional album (Symphony Recording) explores Krishna’s conversation with Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The song is written by Gurunadha Sitthar and composed by K.S. Raghunathan.

Rajesh Dhupad, CEO of Symphony, had been working on the idea since 2017. “Krishna revealing his huge form says that the whole world is him and the world is in him. There are three chapters dedicated to this in the Bhagvad Gita. I wanted the song to capture the essence of this philosophy,” says Rajesh. Gurunadha Sitthar read the text in various languages before he wrote the lyrics. After four months, he came up with the pallavi ‘Aayiram Aayiram’.

“I wanted the lyrics to be simple but at the same time evoke emotions,” adds Rajesh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been set to tune by K.S. Raghunathan, who has worked with stalwarts of the music industry. Raghunathan ensured the music conveyed the spirit of the composition.

Then began the search for the singer. “Since Raghunathan usually works with Carnatic artistes, I did not initially think of SPB. But after six months of search, I felt he would be perfect for this project.”

The composition was then changed slightly to suit his singing style. “SPB could make even the most difficult composition sound easy and light. That was his biggest plus point,” says Rajesh.

Soon after work on the project began the pandemic struck, and it had to be put on hold. “As the lockdown extended, I became anxious about finishing the recording. We decided to record the song at his home without music. And on July 18, 2020 we recorded it successfully. As expected, the versatile singer impeccably brought out the classical and devotional flavour in the composition. It was the most delightful experience.”

Based on nine ragas, various instruments such as keyboard, flute, tabla and chenda have been used. The song has been mixed in surround sound to give listeners the complete experience of SPB’s magical voice.

“This is Dolby’s first non-film album in South India,” says Sameer Seth of Dolby Laboratories.

The album, that was released on June 1, is available on all streaming platforms, and in Dolby Atmos sound in Apple Music and Hungama Music.