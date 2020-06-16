Sounds of a pandemic: indie style

In tune: Mumbai-based Protocol, a six-piece progressive rock band

When the lockdown was announced in late March, one expected a slowdown in the number of independent music releases. Interestingly, that didn’t happen. Many artistes released singles, both in Hindi and English, though a sizeable chunk talked about the coronavirus. The most heartening bit is that there has been a spate of new rock albums since March, this year. What’s noteworthy is that the big labels, more keen to promote Indian hip-hop and soppy ballads, are nowhere involved. All these groups have produced their music independently.

Established acts

On March 15, just a few days before the lockdown began, Bengaluru band Thermal And A Quarter released its latest album A World Gone Mad. Fronted by popular artiste Bruce Lee Mani, this had the group’s trademark sound and smooth guitar lines, with cool tracks like ‘Where Do We Gotta Go Now’, ‘Distance’ and ‘Unbelong’. More recently, Delhi band Menwhopause put out the seven-track set Binge Walking. Vocalist Sarabjit Chadha, who had quit in the interim, returns to sing beauties like ‘Little Lies’, ‘Off-Kilter’ and ‘Mellow Breeze’. Good songwriting, an atmospheric vibe, intense guitars and classy production add to the charm, and the album is as listenable as their successful 2011 EMI Music release Easy.

If Thermal And A Quarter and Menwhopause are established acts with a dedicated following, the other albums were released by relatively new outfits. Mumbai-based Protocol, a six-piece progressive rock band fronted by Shweta Venkataramani, has a clear winner in Friar's Lantern. Venkataramani seems influenced by Amy Lee of Evanescence and Alanis Morissette, and the band’s sound appears inspired by progressive acts, Porcupine Tree and Opeth, and some 1990s thrash metal. It's a good combination, and the songs ‘An Honest Conversation’, ‘Swipe Left’ and ‘Perfection’ prove their mettle. Guitarists Desikan Gopalan and Sandesh Rao, keyboardist Rahul Kannan, drummer Nachiket Karekar and bassist Vivian D'Souza (now replaced by Rajiv Menon) shine.

Talent and rhythm

Also from Mumbai, electro-rockers Corner Cafe Chronicles have released their debut album Renaissance Part 1, going in for reverse crowd funding. They are known for the earlier single ‘Gloria's Kitchen’, and have come up with a coherent six-song set. The band, which features Chinmay Patkar, Soumitra Vichare, Parth Malhotra and Swanand Thakur, uses a lot of synths and samples, besides guitar and bass. The songs ‘Porcelain People’ and ‘Shapes; have strong doses of psychedelia. Finally, one must mention Beyond: Life by Pune guitarist Mradul Singhal, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in March. Released posthumously, this stays away from his characteristic metal sound and falls in the chill-out, ambient zone, as his acoustic guitar is in conversation with the fretless bass of Brazilian musician Samuel Chacon.

All this proves that there is good talent in the independent English music space, with artistes ready to record original material. The fact that they are releasing well-approached albums, instead of singles, proves their dedication. A bit of push from the recording labels will do wonders. But barring a few bands, not many have got the necessary industry backing.