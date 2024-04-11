The musical lineup promises to bring some old school rock as well as new age psychedelic fare to Bengaluru this weekend

April 11, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

Scott Henderson

April 12 and 13, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹2,542 +taxes per person (seating), ₹1,271 + taxes per person (standing) via BookMyShow

Raised in Florida in the USA and known for his work in the band Tribal Tech that he co-founded in the 1980s, Scott Henderson has been something of a infrequent visitor to India. Nevertheless, with each visit, his ties have deepened. The guitar virtuoso who is known for his jazz and blues playing, will be back for two nights at Windmills in Bengaluru this weekend.

Influenced by guitar greats such as Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, there is also an undoubtable rock stamp in Henderson’s style. A description for the event adds, “With a career spanning decades, he has shared the stage with icons like Chick Corea and Jean-Luc Ponty, leaving a lasting impression with his remarkable compositions and unmatched tone.”

Additionally, Henderson has several accolades to his name, including Best Guitarist and Best Electric/Jazz-Rock/Contemporary Group/Artist in the Jazz Times Reader’s Poll (2019) and the #1 Jazz Guitarist by Guitar World and the Guitar Player’s Annual Reader’s Poll in the 1990s.

Moli Gala Recording Co., Frizzell D’Souza

April 13, 8 pm onwards

Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499, via Skillboxes

New Delhi-origin artist Moli aka Anmol Gupta considers himself one of India’s youngest psychedelic rock artistes. Part of initiatives such as the Amplify Music Incubator and supporting the likes of Swiss post-rock band Hubris, Moli’s band — called the Moli Gala Recording Co. in what is certainly a nod to Delhi’s other psychedelic rock favorites, Peter Cat Recording Co — have taken their mind-bending shows around the country. They will now perform in Bengaluru as part of the launch shows and testing grounds for Moli’s upcoming album Retrogression Progression.

Moli is joined by Mangalore-origin and Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Frizzell D’Souza. With Moli Gala Recording Co. performing on the back of releasing their single ‘Raag of a Broken Heart’, Frizzell too, is performing soon after releasing her song ‘Diana’, a collaboration with jazz/blues band Derek and the Cats.

Homemade Sessions ft Mahesh Raghunandan, Khalid Ahamed, Bruce Lee Mani

April 13, 4 pm onwards

Muro, Museum Road

Tickets: ₹1,000 via Skillboxes, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

It is not every day that some of the city’s best singer-songwriters gather in one room for a show and that is exactly the allure of Homemade Sessions, a gig series that is bringing in Mahesh Raghunandan as well as rock veterans Thermal And A Quarter’s Bruce Lee Mani, plus rock band Parvaaz’s Kashmir-origin vocalist and guitarist Khalid Ahamed.

Homemade Sessions kicks off its third season with this “episode,” having hosted 18 shows across two years with a collective total of over a thousand attendees. At Muro, we will see the likes of Mahesh dig into his heart-wrenching material, old and new, alongside Bruce Lee Mani showcasing his solo material and perhaps acoustic versions of TAAQ favourites. Ahamed, for his part, is also likely to perform a stripped-down version of a few Parvaaz songs, alongside his solo songs.

Dynamite Disco Club w/ Stalvart John, Audio Units, Carissa

April 13, 8:30 pm onwards

Indiranagar Social

Tickets: RSVP via Insider.in, plus cover charge at the door

Among the city’s most reliable party-starters on the block, armed with the indefatigable power of disco and its adjacent styles, the Dynamite Disco Club completes seven years in action with celebrations in full swing this week. The lineup includes the collective’s founder Stalvart John at the decks, alongside DJ-producer Audio Units curating a house set, plus lawyer and DJ Carissa also bringing in disco, house and deep house music to the dance floor.

A description for the event grandly gets into the backstory of Dynamite Disco Club. It states, “On the productive straits of Bangalore, there stood the invincible armies of the Barbarian Hannibal. Ferocious mercenaries and warriors from all brute nations bent on one vision, make people dance and lead them to paradise. Your Emperor is pleased to give you 86th edition of Dynamite Disco Club. Featuring the General and Statesman — Stalvart John of Dynamite Disco Club; undefeated champions in Bangalore history — Audio Units and representing the training lyceum of Stalvart John, DDC is proud to give you Carissa.”

