Pick of the week: June 20 to 26

Online events you can’t miss this week

Annular solar eclipse: We may not have much entertainment at the moment, but the celestial bodies are putting on a show to make up for it this weekend. A rare solar eclipse — occurring when a new moon is at its farthest point from Earth — will take place on Sunday, and be visible in parts of Africa, Pakistan, India and China. Be prepared to see these "ring of fire" images all over your timeline.

International Day of Yoga: Every year, since its inception in 2015, June 21 has seen mass gatherings practising yoga together. This time around, the theme, quite aptly, is ‘Yoga at home with family’. Numerous virtual events have been planned, including a video blogging contest (yoga.ayush.gov.in). Ira Yoga Wellness is organising day-long live sessions, from 7 am to 7 pm (yoga-thon.com). Or join the 10 million Suryanamaskar challenge on the Cure.fit app.

Mame Khan

World Music Day: International Indian Film Academy's STOMP Online brings together DJs Amann Nagpal, Shaan Gidwani, Akbar Sami and more. On their Facebook and Instagram, from 7.30 pm. Hungama Artist Aloud features concerts from Mame Khan, Parikrama, Anand Bhaskar Collective and Hardeep Grewal. ₹299 on in.bookmyshow.com. Alliance Française de Delhi will host French pianist Olivier Moulin, Dutch cellist Saskia Rao-de Haas and her son Ishaan Leonard Rao. On Facebook and YouTube at 6 pm. All events on June 21.

Jack Canfield

Self-help strategies: Meet best-selling author and speaker, Jack Canfield, in a 90-minute conversation on the secrets of ‘Breakthrough to Success’. Hosted by author and CEO of Right Selection, Gautam Ganglani, the virtual event includes a digital certificate. Today, at 4 pm, at ₹500 on meraevents.com. Advaita Wellness, an online platform for mental health services, is offering a series of webinars. The first topic is 'Drawing Boundaries 101'. Today from 4 pm to 5 pm, at ₹555 per person. Details on @advaita_wellness on Instagram.

Acrylic pour

Art therapy: Try your hand at acrylic pours with this workshop by artist Surekha Sundaram. The live session will include feedback and personal guidance. Tomorrow at 5 pm. For details and tickets (at ₹499), head to dialogues.space. Or learn the Kachni style in the school of Madhubani from Bihar-based Remant Kumar Mishra. The award-winning artist will teach you how to make elaborate line drawings using closely-drawn lines and dots. Weekend sessions at ₹1,450, weekdays at ₹899. 9318327629. Email madhubani@catterfly.travel.

Dhruvi Acharya, Bed I, 2007

Investing for charity: Crowdsourcing platform Ketto’s Quarancharity has collaborated with Chemould Prescott Road gallery to curate 14 artworks to raise money for those affected by the pandemic. Artists include Dhruvi Acharya, Aditi Singh and Tanujaa Rane. Pieces between ₹8,000 and ₹45,000 on quarancharity.ketto.org. In Chennai, educator Srini Swaminathan helps migrant workers (“interstate guests”, as he calls them) by providing passengers on the Shramik trains with food packets, tea and toys for children. Details @srini091 on Instagram.

Le 15 Patisserie macrons by Chef Pooja Dhingra

Ayurveda and macarons: Missing your Le 15 Patisserie macarons? Learn how to whip them up in the comfort of your own home, guided by chef Pooja Dhingra. In the demo class, she will show you how to make a chocolate shell with dark chocolate ganache filling, plus her pro tips. On June 30 at 7 pm. Tickets at ₹2,360 on insider.in. Rediscover ancient wellness through Ayurveda, with Amrita Kaur. The session will cover the basic concept of Vata, Pitta and Kapha doshas, plus recipes based on Ayurvedic principles. On June 28 at 5 pm. At ₹999 on conosh.com.

Kickboxing for children | Photo Credit: Bakhauaddin-bek Sopybekov

Activities for kids: The latest from the Talking Market series curated by Chennai-based co-working space, Backyard, is a kickboxing workshop. The hour-long session is for kids eight and above. The virtual class will be led by Ashwin Raj of FitKits, today at 6 pm. At ₹150. 7358458117. Chennai Photo Biennale's Teen Photo Academy begins on June 23. The intensive seven-week programme takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 pm to 6 pm. For ages 14+ at ₹5,000. Register on chennaiphotobiennale.com.

#LockdownWithWeekend: This Sunday, join columnist Vasudha Rai in conversation with Deepak Badhwar, the founder of CoutureScape. They'll talk about fragrant flowers and creepers that can be grown in every home, repotting tips and garden maintenance. At 5 pm @thehinduweekend. Past sessions this week — with architect Vinu Daniel, director Ritesh Batra, Bharatanatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai and a World Martini Day special with beverage consultant Karina Aggarwal — are now available on our IGTV channel.

Virtual events to spend Father’s Day with your main man

Cocktail Workshop: Make dad put his bar tools to use and gift him a spot for Hunger Inc’s online workshop. Join co-founder and cocktail enthusiast Yash Bhanage as he takes you through the essentials for a home bar, tools and techniques of bartending, how to make bitters at home, and how to stir and shake a cocktail. On June 20 at 6 pm. At ₹1,500 per person on insider.in

Run & Ride 2020: If both of you bond over fitness, sign up for this virtual challenge. Pick your running or cycling distance goal and break your personal bests together, even if the pandemic is keeping you apart. Record your progress on activity trackers and achieve your target. Register on eventjini.com at ₹200 per person.

Craft workshop: Pip & Squeak’s special event will guide children aged four to nine on how to make a unique card for their father using basic materials available at home. They will use songs and stories and games to make the session interactive. At ₹400, on June 20 at 12 pm, on in.bookmyshow.com